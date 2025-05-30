Allsup Veterans Appeals Advocating For Veterans Amid Record VA Disability Claims And Ongoing Backlog

Belleville, Illinois, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Military Appreciation Month this May, Allsup , a nationwide provider of disability benefits assistance, and its Allsup Veterans Appeals℠ (AVA) acknowledges the sacrifices of veterans and active-duty service members, reaffirming its commitment to

securing the benefits they’ve earned due to the increasing backlog and complexity of the VA disability appeal process.

The Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) processed more than 2.5 million disability compensation and pension claims in fiscal year 2024—a 27% increase over 2023 and the highest volume in the history of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). This continued surge highlights the growing complexity of the claims and appeals system, emphasizing the critical need for expert guidance to help veterans secure the full benefits they’ve earned through service.

This volume of claims not only reflects increased filings by veterans, but also contributes directly to the rising number of appeals. As of May 2025, the VA reported more than 877,000 pending disability claims, including over 201,000 rating-related claims delayed beyond 125 days—highlighting the urgent and escalating challenge veterans face in navigating a complex and overwhelmed system.

“The VA disability claims and appeals process is difficult to navigate and extremely congested,” said Brett Buchanan, U.S. Army veteran and director of Allsup Veterans Appeals. “Veterans shouldn’t have to navigate this alone. Our team of VA-accredited Claims Agents is here to guide them through every step in their appeals, ensuring they receive the benefits they’ve rightfully earned.”

Among new recipients of VA disability compensation in 2024, tinnitus remained the most frequently awarded service-connected condition, followed closely by musculoskeletal and hearing-related impairments. These top conditions contributed to a substantial portion of the 3.26 million total service-connected disabilities awarded during the year, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Annual Benefits Report. In response to the increasing complexity and volume of these claims, AVA’s VA-accredited Claims Agents offer veterans a strategic edge and can assist in the following areas:

Veterans who are denied service connection for a disability.

Veterans who need to determine the best path for their VA appeal.

Veterans who need a Higher-Level Review.

Veterans who must file a Supplemental Claim.

Veterans who need to appeal to the Board of Veterans' Appeals.

Veterans who must file a Notice of Disagreement.

For veterans navigating both VA and SSDI claims, Allsup provides expert support to help them receive the full range of benefits available through their military service and employment.

If you or a veteran you know has questions about VA disability benefits, please call 888-372-1190 or visit AllsupVeteransAppeals.com.



ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis.

