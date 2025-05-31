ORGANON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Organon & Co. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Organon & Co. (“Organon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:OGN) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Organon securities between October 31, 2024, to April 30, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 22, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Organon's priorities, particularly, related to capital allocation through quarterly dividends. Notably, defendants concealed the high priority of Organon's debt reduction strategy following the Company's acquisition of Dermavant, resulting in a 70% decrease for the regular quarterly dividend.

Following this news, the price of Organon's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $12.93 per share on April 30, 2025, Organon's stock price fell to $9.45 per share on May 1, 2025, a decline of more than 27% in the span of just a single day.

