StreetLeaf Plants its 10,000th Light in Advance of Hurricane Season

TAMPA, FLORIDA, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StreetLeaf , the leading provider of solar-powered streetlight services in the United States, has installed its 10 thousandth solar-powered streetlight, just in time for hurricane season, which begins June 1st. The 10,000th light is part of the Shine On Florida initiative, and indeed marks a significant step in the company's mission to provide cost-effective, hurricane resilient infrastructure options to communities across Florida.

Shine on Florida is a call to action for Florida’s utility companies, local governments, home builders, municipalities, HOAs and residents to rethink current construction choices, and make Florida a model for climate-resiliency.

"Future proofing communities has been a focus of Streetleaf since our inception but our sense of urgency increased exponentially last year when three back-to-back hurricanes hit our local area," said Liam Ryan, CEO of StreetLeaf. "Shine On Florida represents expanding access to lighting solutions that enhance safety, improve quality of life, and reduce environmental impact for this hurricane season, as well as for future generations."

Streetleaf has been partnering with large real estate development companies, who have been an integral part of expanding the use of hurricane resilient streetlights across Florida. Those companies include Metro Development Group, D.R. Horton , and Forestar Group Inc. . Streetleaf is also working with more than 50 HOAs to bring these lights to their communities, including the innovative Babcock Ranch, America’s first solar-powered town.

Tampa Electric Company has played a critical role in helping integrate solar solutions into infrastructure discussions around the Tampa area, as StreetLeaf works to bridge utility-grade performance with forward-thinking innovation. In Manatee County, StreetLeaf installations are now helping neighborhoods stay illuminated during power outages, offering peace of mind in storm-prone seasons.

Additionally, homebuilders like Lennar, Kotler, Homes by WestBay, and MI Homes have become early adopters of solar streetlighting, recognizing its value in offering safer, more sustainable communities to their homebuyers.

The newly installed lighting systems feature StreetLeaf's solar panel technology, which captures energy even during cloudy conditions, and has 5-day battery backup. Each unit includes high-efficiency LED bulbs that provide superior illumination while consuming minimal power. The lights are equipped with motion sensors and smart controls that adjust brightness based on time of day and pedestrian activity, further optimizing energy usage.

Streetleaf lights are DarkSky approved, ensuring minimal light pollution while maximizing visibility and safety for residents. This aligns with StreetLeaf's commitment to creating environmentally responsible lighting solutions that respect natural ecosystems.

By choosing Streetleaf’s solar lighting solutions, communities benefit from both cost savings and meaningful environmental impact. Each installation saves counties and HOAs tens of thousands of dollars annually in electricity costs, while eliminating the need for trenching and wiring can reduce upfront infrastructure expenses by hundreds of thousands of dollars. At the same time, Streetleaf helps neighborhoods reduce carbon emissions—just fifty solar streetlights can offset the electricity use of two average households each year.

To learn more about the Shine On Florida program, and how Streetleaf is helping Florida communities shine brighter and greener, visit: https://streetleaf.com/shine-on-florida/

ABOUT STREETLEAF

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, StreetLeaf specializes in integrating modern, renewable technology into communities through one of the most essential yet often-overlooked features—streetlights. Since its founding in 2019, StreetLeaf has installed over 10,000 lights across the country, from Florida to California, and is rapidly growing to meet the rising demand for resilient, sustainable solutions. StreetLeaf uses high-quality, dependable and proprietary hardware, software, and service to partner with land developers, builders, municipalities, utilities, and HOAs to create safer, greener communities. A carbon-neutral certified company, StreetLeaf is also DarkSky approved, and has offset more than 4 million pounds of CO2 and counting, as a tree is planted for every StreetLeaf light that is installed in the ground.

Learn more at www.streetleaf.com.

