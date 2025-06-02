UPDATE: Texas Hemp Industry Urges Governor Abbott to Veto SB 3 in Emergency Press Conference

Editor's Note: The time of the press conference has been updated to 9:30 a.m. CST. All other details remain the same.

Farmers, Veterans, Small Business Owners and Hemp Advocates to Speak Out Against Bill’s Threat to Jobs, Economic Growth and Freedom of Choice

Over 100,000 Petition Signatures and Thousands of Handwritten Letters Expected to be Delivered to Governor’s Office

AUSTIN, Texas, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: A coalition of concerned Texans will host a press conference to address Senate Bill 3 (SB 3), legislation that dismantles the legal hemp industry and ignores the voices of small businesses, farmers, veterans and consumers across the state who rely on hemp-derived products for their livelihoods and general well-being.

WHO: Industry leaders, farmers, small business owners, veterans and consumer advocates will come together to voice their concerns about the bill’s impact on jobs, agriculture and access to legal hemp-derived products.

WHEN: Monday, June 2 at 9:30 a.m. CST

WHERE: Texas Capitol

House Press Conference Room 2W.6

1100 Congress Avenue

Austin, TX 78701

WHY: The Texas hemp industry is responding to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s ongoing false and inflammatory rhetoric, including his recent claim that hemp businesses “want to kill your kids.” This kind of fearmongering vilifies law-abiding Texas farmers, veterans and small business owners and distracts from the real public health risks at hand.

SB 3, passed by the Texas House, bans hemp-derived products without establishing a regulatory alternative. If signed into law, the bill will not only dismantle a $4.3 billion industry supporting over 53,000 jobs, but will also open the floodgates to unregulated, unsafe products in Texas.

The Texas Hemp Business Council and its supporters are calling on Governor Abbott to veto SB 3 and stand with the hundreds of thousands of Texans, including small business owners, workers, consumers and veterans, who depend on this industry for jobs, economic opportunity and the freedom to choose hemp-derived products.

VISUALS:

Coalition of farmers, veterans, business owners and industry leaders.

Boxes of handwritten letters to be delivered to the governor’s office.

Petition signage.

Veterans sharing personal stories.





