BW Offshore: First quarter results 2025

First quarter results 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

Q1 EBITDA USD of 91 million and operating cashflow of USD 57 million

Sale of BW Pioneer for USD 125 million

Received USD 36 million arbitration settlement in April, USD 21 million recognised in EBITDA

Robust balance sheet with an equity ratio of 30.9% and USD 542 million in available liquidity

Q1 cash dividend of USD 0.063 per share

BW Opal departed the shipyard in Singapore 28 May

Full-year 2025 EBITDA guidance maintained in the range of USD 220-250 million





BW Offshore is nearing completion of the Barossa project well within the updated budget. On 28 May, the FPSO BW Opal departed the shipyard in Singapore and is currently enroute to the field where hook-up and connection will be undertaken. The FPSO is on track for first gas within the third quarter.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of USD 0.063 per share. The shares will trade ex-dividend from 4 June 2025. Shareholders recorded in VPS following the close of trading on Oslo Børs on 3 June 2025, will be entitled to the distribution payable on or around 12 June 2025.

“The BW Opal is on its way to the Barossa field to start producing gas under the 15-year contract, providing material earnings and cash flow to BW Offshore from later this year,” said Marco Beenen, CEO of BW Offshore. “At the same time, we continue to mature selected potential FPSO projects that meet our criteria, with solid counterparties and long-term investment horizons. Our growth strategy is supported by a strong balance sheet, high commercial uptime and robust cash generation from the existing fleet.”

In late March, the Company completed the sale of FPSO BW Pioneer to Murphy Oil for USD 125 million and received an initial USD 100 million of the proceeds. The remaining USD 25 million was received in the second quarter upon meeting all conditions precedent. The two parties signed a five-year O&M contract, under which BW Offshore will continue to provide operations and maintenance services.

In early April, BW Offshore received approximately USD 36 million including interest, after settling the arbitration with PRIO (formerly Petrorio) related to the FPSO Polvo lease dispute. This led to the recognition of USD 21 million of additional revenue and EBITDA in the first quarter accounts.

FINANCIALS

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was USD 91.3 million (USD 71.9 million in Q4 2024), reflecting good operational performance and the arbitration settlement with PRIO.

EBIT for the first quarter was USD 73.7 million (USD 30.8 million).

Gain from sale of fixed assets was USD 14.8 million and relates to the sale of BW Pioneer.

Net financial items were positive at USD 10.4 million (USD 19.4 million in Q4 2024). This included a net interest income of USD 1.1 million, which reflects USD 4.1 million of interest earned on the arbitration settlement with PRIO (net interest expense of USD 3.0 million). Both first quarter 2025 and fourth quarter 2024 were positively impacted by a valuation gain on the financial liability related to the Barossa project. This was driven by changes in the timing of expected future cash flows due to a later planned start-up of the facility, as well as a favourable mark-to-market adjustment on interest rate hedges.

The share of loss from equity-accounted investments was USD 4.6 million, including a valuation adjustment on the Barossa finance receivable related to changes in timing of future expected cash flows (loss of USD 9.5 million).

Tax expense was USD 17.3 million (tax income USD 0.1 million). The increase in tax expenses is mainly due to tax on the sale of BW Pioneer.

Net profit for the first quarter increased to USD 62.2 million (USD 40.8 million).

Total equity at 31 March 2025 was USD 1 271.7 million (USD 1 246.6 million) and the equity ratio was 30.9% at (30.8%).

As a result of strong cash generation from the fleet and asset sales, the Company was net cash positive by USD 184.3 million at 31 March 2025 (USD 74.4 million net cash positive at the end of 2024).

Available liquidity was USD 542 million, excluding consolidated cash from BW Ideol and including USD 100 million available under the corporate loan facility.

FPSO OPERATIONS

The FPSO fleet continued to deliver stable operations in the quarter with a weighted average fleet uptime of 100.0% (99.2% in the fourth quarter), including BW Pioneer.

BW Adolo contributed positively through the volume-based tariff as production increased to approximately 39,000 barrels per day in the quarter and BW Catcher continued to maintain high commercial uptime.

On 20 May 2025, BW Energy Gabon took over operations of the FPSO BW Adolo. BW Offshore continues to lease the unit under the same terms, excluding O&M services. A USD 100 million put-and-call option remains in place for 2028. The transition is ongoing and will be supported by both parties through 30 June 2025.

FPSO PROJECT OPPORTUNITIES

In January, BW Offshore was selected to perform the pre-FEED study for the Bay du Nord FPSO project by Equinor.

The Company also progressed the FEED for Repsol’s Block 29 development in Mexico.

Due to the current high activity related to FPSO-based development projects, BW Offshore recently acquired the FPSO Nganhurra. The vessel has a high-quality hull, well suited for installation of a new topside. Reusing existing energy production infrastructure reduces environmental impact, is cost efficient and enables shorter lead time from project sanction to first oil. The acquisition involves a limited upfront payment, with additional consideration linked to redeployment by June 2027. The unit enhances BW Offshore’s ability to respond to emerging project opportunities and strengthens its position in a supply-constrained market.

FLOATING ENERGY TRANSITION SOLUTIONS

BW Offshore is committed to contribute to the energy transition by leveraging FPSO expertise to deliver low-carbon energy and expand into new sectors, focusing on low-emission oil and gas, CO2 transport, gas-to-power and floating ammonia to meet evolving energy demands. The Company maintains a disciplined approach with selective and diligent allocation of capital and a commitment to creating shareholder value.

BW Offshore owns 64% of BW Ideol, a leader in offshore floating wind technology and co-development with over 14 years of experience in the development of floating wind projects. A shareholder loan of EUR 6.7 million has been provided to support the company’s operations over the next 12 months.

The 1 GW Buchan offshore wind project in Scotland recently held its third and final public consulting round as part of the preparation for the final consent application later this year. In France, work continued on the three floating substructures for the Eolmed floating wind pilot with installation of the transition pieces which will hold the wind turbines. Commissioning of the three floating turbines is expected by end of 2025.

OUTLOOK

Growing energy demand continues to drive interest in developing new infrastructure-type FPSO projects with long production profiles, low break-even costs, and a focus on lower emissions. Increased project complexity, combined with higher construction costs, necessitates financial structures with significant day rate prepayments during the construction period for new lease and operate projects. Alternatively, oil and gas majors may finance and own FPSOs, relying on FPSO specialists for the design, construction and installation scope, combined with operation and maintenance services. BW Offshore is well positioned to offer both solutions.

In recent years, the number of sanctioned FPSO projects have lagged market expectations. Consequently, there is a growing number of projects at various stages of maturity, reflecting a pent-up demand for FPSOs. Increased FEED and tendering activity are a function of this, and BW Offshore expects that a number of the FPSO projects the Company is engaging with will reach a final investment decision over the next 36 months. These market dynamics, combined with the high level of expertise required for project execution, are expected to enable better risk-reward and improved margins for FPSO companies going forward.

BW Offshore continues to selectively evaluate new projects that meet required return targets, offer contracts with no residual value risk after firm period, and provide a financeable structure with strong national or investment-grade counterparties.

BW Offshore expects that the fleet will continue to generate significant cash flows in the time ahead, supported by the USD 5.4 billion firm contract backlog at the end of March 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,100 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

