BW Offshore: Dividend information

Dividend information

Reference is made to the Q1 2025 Presentation released 2 June 2025.

BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend for Q1 2025.

Cash dividend:

Cash dividend amount: USD 0.0625 per share

Declared currency: USD

Timeline:

Date of approval: 28 May 2025

Last day inclusive: 3 June 2025

Ex-date: 4 June 2025

Record date: 5 June 2025

Dividend payment date and delivery of Dividend Shares to shareholders: On or about 12 June 2025

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

IR@bwoffshore.com www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,100 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



