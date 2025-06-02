LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

2 June 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 30 May 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 379.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 383.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 381.628633

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 678,538 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,067,269 have voting rights and 3,280,534 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 381.628633 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 10 381.50 09:32:18 LSE 947 381.50 09:32:18 LSE 287 380.50 09:39:23 LSE 288 380.50 11:13:44 LSE 484 382.00 11:29:04 LSE 113 381.00 13:00:24 LSE 90 380.50 13:07:28 LSE 227 380.50 13:58:58 LSE 297 380.50 13:59:24 LSE 230 381.50 14:42:51 LSE 818 383.00 15:01:52 LSE 303 382.50 15:08:01 LSE 531 382.50 15:08:01 LSE 385 382.00 15:09:59 LSE 358 381.50 15:11:48 LSE 358 381.50 15:11:48 LSE 114 382.00 15:24:21 LSE 274 382.00 15:24:21 LSE 138 382.00 15:24:21 LSE 132 382.00 15:24:22 LSE 68 382.00 15:24:22 LSE 132 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 160 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 143 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 68 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 70 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 163 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 75 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 50 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 3 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 29 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 146 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 96 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 84 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 147 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 94 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 58 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 59 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 141 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 160 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 123 382.00 15:24:23 LSE 64 382.00 15:24:24 LSE 130 382.00 15:24:24 LSE 123 382.00 15:24:24 LSE 140 382.00 15:24:24 LSE 142 382.00 15:24:24 LSE 139 382.00 15:24:25 LSE 123 382.00 15:24:25 LSE 64 382.00 15:24:25 LSE 143 382.00 15:24:25 LSE 123 382.00 15:24:26 LSE 156 382.00 15:24:26 LSE 140 382.00 15:24:26 LSE 64 382.00 15:24:26 LSE 81 382.00 15:24:26 LSE 154 382.00 15:24:26 LSE 123 382.00 15:24:26 LSE 64 382.00 15:24:26 LSE 294 382.00 15:24:26 LSE 68 382.00 15:24:26 LSE 290 382.00 15:24:26 LSE 358 382.00 15:24:26 LSE 80 382.00 15:24:26 LSE 81 382.00 15:24:26 LSE 197 382.00 15:25:23 LSE 46 382.00 15:25:23 LSE 312 382.00 15:25:23 LSE 46 382.00 15:25:23 LSE 42 382.00 15:25:23 LSE 82 382.00 15:25:23 LSE 48 382.00 15:25:23 LSE 49 382.00 15:25:23 LSE 137 382.00 15:25:23 LSE 49 382.00 15:25:23 LSE 52 382.00 15:25:23 LSE 42 382.00 15:25:23 LSE 215 382.00 15:25:23 LSE 94 382.00 15:25:23 LSE 2 382.00 15:25:23 LSE 349 381.00 15:30:23 LSE 380 379.50 16:04:53 LSE 196 380.00 16:10:16 LSE 358 380.00 16:20:34 LSE 159 380.00 16:20:34 LSE 199 380.00 16:20:34 LSE 47 380.00 16:20:34 LSE 273 379.50 16:20:34 LSE 29 380.00 16:20:36 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global

