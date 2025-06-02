Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
2 June 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 30 May 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 379.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 383.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):381.628633

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 678,538 Ordinary Shares have been bought back. 

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,067,269 have voting rights and 3,280,534 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE381.62863315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
10381.5009:32:18LSE  
947381.5009:32:18LSE  
287380.5009:39:23LSE  
288380.5011:13:44LSE  
484382.0011:29:04LSE  
113381.0013:00:24LSE  
90380.5013:07:28LSE  
227380.5013:58:58LSE  
297380.5013:59:24LSE  
230381.5014:42:51LSE  
818383.0015:01:52LSE  
303382.5015:08:01LSE  
531382.5015:08:01LSE  
385382.0015:09:59LSE  
358381.5015:11:48LSE  
358381.5015:11:48LSE  
114382.0015:24:21LSE  
274382.0015:24:21LSE  
138382.0015:24:21LSE  
132382.0015:24:22LSE  
68382.0015:24:22LSE  
132382.0015:24:23LSE  
160382.0015:24:23LSE  
143382.0015:24:23LSE  
68382.0015:24:23LSE  
70382.0015:24:23LSE  
163382.0015:24:23LSE  
75382.0015:24:23LSE  
50382.0015:24:23LSE  
3382.0015:24:23LSE  
29382.0015:24:23LSE  
146382.0015:24:23LSE  
96382.0015:24:23LSE  
84382.0015:24:23LSE  
147382.0015:24:23LSE  
94382.0015:24:23LSE  
58382.0015:24:23LSE  
59382.0015:24:23LSE  
141382.0015:24:23LSE  
160382.0015:24:23LSE  
123382.0015:24:23LSE  
64382.0015:24:24LSE  
130382.0015:24:24LSE  
123382.0015:24:24LSE  
140382.0015:24:24LSE  
142382.0015:24:24LSE  
139382.0015:24:25LSE  
123382.0015:24:25LSE  
64382.0015:24:25LSE  
143382.0015:24:25LSE  
123382.0015:24:26LSE  
156382.0015:24:26LSE  
140382.0015:24:26LSE  
64382.0015:24:26LSE  
81382.0015:24:26LSE  
154382.0015:24:26LSE  
123382.0015:24:26LSE  
64382.0015:24:26LSE  
294382.0015:24:26LSE  
68382.0015:24:26LSE  
290382.0015:24:26LSE  
358382.0015:24:26LSE  
80382.0015:24:26LSE  
81382.0015:24:26LSE  
197382.0015:25:23LSE  
46382.0015:25:23LSE  
312382.0015:25:23LSE  
46382.0015:25:23LSE  
42382.0015:25:23LSE  
82382.0015:25:23LSE  
48382.0015:25:23LSE  
49382.0015:25:23LSE  
137382.0015:25:23LSE  
49382.0015:25:23LSE  
52382.0015:25:23LSE  
42382.0015:25:23LSE  
215382.0015:25:23LSE  
94382.0015:25:23LSE  
2382.0015:25:23LSE  
349381.0015:30:23LSE  
380379.5016:04:53LSE  
196380.0016:10:16LSE  
358380.0016:20:34LSE  
159380.0016:20:34LSE  
199380.0016:20:34LSE  
47380.0016:20:34LSE  
273379.5016:20:34LSE  
29380.0016:20:36LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


