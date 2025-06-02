Camfil Americas Appoints Industry Veteran Jon Holmes to Lead Sales Tools Innovation and Digital Transformation

Riverdale, NJ, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil USA, a global leader in air filtration solutions, has appointed Jon Holmes to the newly created position of Sales Tools Product Manager for the Americas region, effective May 19, 2025. The strategic appointment reflects Camfil's continued investment in digital sales enablement and customer-centric engagement strategies across its North and South American operations.



Camfil Americas Appoints Industry Veteran Jon Holmes

Holmes brings over 11 years of experience with Camfil and more than two decades of expertise in sales, marketing, and business development to the position. The appointment comes as the company accelerates its digital transformation initiatives aimed at enhancing the customer experience and providing more sophisticated tools for demonstrating filtration system performance and lifecycle value.

"This position represents a critical intersection between our technical capabilities, digital innovation, and frontline sales operations," said Joe Gorman, Vice President of Product & Development at Camfil Americas. "Jon's proven ability to bridge sales, marketing, and R&D—combined with his global presentation skills and deep understanding of customer-centric solutions—will be instrumental as we continue advancing our sales enablement efforts across the Americas."

In his new role, Holmes will lead several key initiatives:

Development and deployment of next-generation sales tools across the Americas region

Management of Camfil's mobile laboratory operations, which provide on-site air quality testing and demonstration capabilities

Enhancement of digital revenue initiatives, including virtual demonstration platforms

Implementation of comprehensive training programs for Camfil's sales organization

Continued advancement of the company's Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) approach to air filtration solutions

Industry analysts note the significance of dedicated leadership for sales enablement technology in the industrial filtration sector, where technical complexity often creates challenges in communicating value propositions.

"The industrial filtration market increasingly requires sophisticated tools to demonstrate long-term value beyond purchase price," said Michael Reynolds, Senior Analyst at Industrial Market Insights. "Companies investing in dedicated leadership for sales technology transformation are positioning themselves to better translate technical performance into tangible business outcomes for their customers."

Holmes will leverage his extensive experience with Camfil's Life Cycle Cost (LCC) analysis and CamTester demonstration programs, which have helped organizations understand the comprehensive operational benefits of high-performance filtration systems. These tools have been particularly valuable in industries where air quality impacts both human health and operational efficiency, such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and advanced manufacturing.

"Jon's appointment reflects our commitment to providing our customers and sales partners with the most advanced tools for understanding filtration performance in real-world conditions," Gorman added. "His unique combination of technical knowledge and communication skills will help us continue translating complex air filtration science into clear business value for our customers."

Prior to this appointment, Holmes has held various leadership positions in marketing and business development at Camfil, contributing significantly to the company's brand development and customer engagement strategies. His work has helped strengthen Camfil's market position as a premium provider of air filtration solutions across multiple industries.

About Camfil USA



For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, Camfil provides commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Camfil operates 30 manufacturing sites worldwide with approximately 5,700 employees serving customers across diverse industries in more than 35 countries.

