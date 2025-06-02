Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 26 May 2025 – 28 May 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 22:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement13,590,00015.80212,769,000
26 May 2025 180,000  16.46  2,962,800
27 May 2025 180,000  16.46  2,962,800
28 May 2025 180,000  16.27  2,928,600
Total, week number 22540,00016.408,854,200
Accumulated under the program14,130,00015.83221,623,200

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 106,875,845 own shares corresponding to 6.93 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                          

Head of Investor Relations & ESG    
Mads Thinggaard                                
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469               

AS 40 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback week #22 2025

