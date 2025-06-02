Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 26 May 2025 – 28 May 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 22:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|13,590,000
|15.80
|212,769,000
|26 May 2025
|180,000
|16.46
|2,962,800
|27 May 2025
|180,000
|16.46
|2,962,800
|28 May 2025
|180,000
|16.27
|2,928,600
|Total, week number 22
|540,000
|16.40
|8,854,200
|Accumulated under the program
|14,130,000
|15.83
|221,623,200
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 106,875,845 own shares corresponding to 6.93 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
