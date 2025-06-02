Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 26 May 2025 – 28 May 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 22:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 13,590,000 15.80 212,769,000 26 May 2025 180,000 16.46 2,962,800 27 May 2025 180,000 16.46 2,962,800 28 May 2025 180,000 16.27 2,928,600 Total, week number 22 540,000 16.40 8,854,200 Accumulated under the program 14,130,000 15.83 221,623,200

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 106,875,845 own shares corresponding to 6.93 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments