Stomp Into Some Prehistoric Learning! Lingokids and BBC Earth Launch New Walking With Dinosaurs Lesson to Bring a Love of Dinosaurs to a New Generation

LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to dig, discover, and roar with excitement. Lingokids and BBC Earth are launching an exclusive Walking with Dinosaurs Lesson in the Lingokids app just in time for Dinosaur Day and the premiere of the latest landmark series from BBC Studios’ Science Unit Walking with Dinosaurs later this month in the US. This playful new learning experience is made for families with young kids who want to keep the dino-discovery going long after the credits roll.

More than just a passive activity, the Lingokids Dinosaur Lesson is a journey through time where kids don’t just learn about dinosaurs—they stomp through their world. This action-packed adventure invites kids to explore the age of dinosaurs through interactive instruction, hands-on games, and exciting challenges. Each unit in the multi-lesson curriculum is packed with play-based learning moments that teach kids about paleontology, dinosaur diets, habitats, and even big-picture concepts like extinction and fossilization. Kids will dig for fossils, match footprints, hatch eggs, and unlock secrets from millions of years ago—all while reinforcing real-life scientific knowledge.

“We all know that kids are entertained by dinosaurs, and, through a Lingokids study in collaboration with University of Central Lancashire, we know that when kids are entertained, they learn more, faster,” said Lingokids Founder & CEO Cristóbal Viedma. “This collaboration with BBC Earth lets us bring that spark to life in a way that’s fun, active, and educational. Together, we’re giving families a way to keep exploring their favorite prehistoric creatures long after the show ends.”

The new Walking with Dinosaurs series is a revival of the iconic and award-winning BBC series that first premiered in 1999. And now Lingokids is bringing the prehistoric era to life in a new way for a new generation. But don’t worry—this isn’t homework disguised as fun. It is fun. The Dinosaur Lesson was built around Lingokids’ core belief that kids learn best through play. It’s not a chore—it’s an epic mission. Each activity is carefully designed to boost curiosity and build confidence, while keeping kids engaged, giggling, and coming back for more.

“Given the huge popularity of dinosaurs among younger audiences, we know families will be coming together to watch Walking With Dinosaurs,” said Monica Hayes, VP Content Marketing, at BBC Studios. “That’s why we’re excited to partner with Lingokids to give families a chance to go beyond the TV screen and continue the adventure through interactive learning. Who knows, we might even inspire the next generation of paleontologists!"

Walking with Dinosaurs is now available in the UK and will be available in the US on June 16, 2025 on PBS. So grab your explorer hats—this is one journey your little learners won’t want to miss.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is an EdTech and media company behind the #1 interactive app for kids aged 2-8.

With more than 165M+ downloads around the world, the Lingokids app is packed with thousands of shows, songs and interactive games kids love—all fun, safe and educational.

Its unique Playlearning™ methodology puts kids at the center of the Lingokids universe. As they explore, they'll pick up academic knowledge and modern life skills in a safe, age-appropriate, ad-free environment designed for independent exploration. For more information, please visit www.lingokids.com .

About BBC Studios

The main commercial arm of BBC Commercial Ltd, BBC Studios generated revenues in the last year of £1.8 billion and a third consecutive year of profits of over £200 million. Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, the business is built on two operating areas: the Content Studio, which produces, invests and distributes content globally and Media & Streaming, with BBC branded channels, services including bbc.com and BritBox International and joint ventures in the UK and internationally. The business made more than 2,800 hours of award-winning British programmes last year for a wide selection of public service and commercial broadcasters and platforms, both in the UK and across the globe. Its content is internationally recognised across a broad range of genres and specialisms, and includes world-famous brands like Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing with the Stars, the Planet series, Bluey and Doctor Who.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e690af33-9b40-440a-9d3c-4948c97ae2bc