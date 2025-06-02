Amerigo Announces Board Appointment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF:OTC) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ignacio Cruz to the Company’s board of directors.

Ignacio Cruz is a Civil Engineer with over forty years of experience in leading positions in the Chilean mining, energy, and civil society sectors. Most recently, Mr. Cruz was Executive Chair of TECHO International, Latin America’s largest NGO with operations in 19 countries. Before that, he was CEO of Colbún S.A., Chile’s second-largest power generation company. His mining sector experience includes fourteen years with Antofagasta Minerals, including as General Manager of Los Pelambres and El Tesoro.

His career has been distinguished by his ability to lead organizations and large infrastructure projects, manage complex financial structures, and develop sustainable strategies that create value for all stakeholders.

Mr. Cruz has been a board member of numerous business and philanthropic organizations in Chile. He is an international speaker on strategic management, team leadership, sustainability in mining, people management, and shared value in the extractive industry. He founded Emerge Chile and EverXin, a consultancy firm that utilizes Artificial Intelligence to drive process optimization.

“Ignacio is a highly respected member of the Chilean business community. We are honoured to welcome him to the Amerigo board of directors and will benefit from his extensive experience and thirst for knowledge. Ignacio has excelled as an executive in multiple industries and deeply understands the challenges and opportunities of mining operations in Chile,” said Klaus Zeitler, Amerigo’s Executive Chairman. “We look forward to tapping into his vision and expertise in strategy, leadership, sustainability and stakeholder engagement to maximize long-term value,” Dr. Zeitler added.

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG: TSX.

