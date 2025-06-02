Papa Johns Canada Introduces Cheddar Crust Pizza, A New Take on a Classic Favourite

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s a new reason to get excited about pizza night in Canada. Papa Johns is turning up the flavour with its latest menu addition: Cheddar Crust Pizza — a golden, cheesy twist on the classic crust fans already love.

This new crust features a savoury blend of cheddar cheese and garlic seasoning baked directly onto Papa Johns’ fresh, never frozen dough, creating a melty, golden finish that’s big on flavour and delivers the perfect cheesy bite.

Papa Johns is always finding new ways to elevate the pizza experience — and this time, cheddar is the star. A beloved, iconic flavour, cheddar adds a bold new dimension to the classic Papa Johns crust. The new Cheddar Crust Pizza is a little indulgent, a lot delicious, and unmistakably Papa Johns.

“Cheddar is a classic for a reason — it’s creamy, melty, and packed with flavour,” says Mark Gabrovic, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Papa Johns. “We took that familiar favourite and baked it right onto the crust with our custom garlic seasoning. It’s a welcome addition that makes every bite even better.”

The Cheddar Crust Pizza will be available across Canada starting June 2nd for $17.99. Each order comes with Papa Johns’ iconic Special Garlic Sauce and a pepperoncini. Fans can choose their favourite topping to complete this cheesy 1-topping experience.

Also joining the lineup: Cheddar Cheesesticks. Baked with a savoury cheddar twist and served with pizza sauce for dipping, they’re a melty, shareable side that brings even more cheese to the table.

Available starting June 2nd at papajohns.ca.

Media Contact:

D’Chae Dunn | Communications Coordinator | Papa Johns International

email: DChae_Dunn@papajohns.com

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colours from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,900 restaurants in 50 countries and territories. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.ca or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94405f6a-8ca5-40b3-823d-f1fdd4fd6c43