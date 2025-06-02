JTS Opens Second Idaho Facility, Creating 140 New Jobs and Expanding U.S. Manufacturing Footprint

NAMPA, Idaho and MCKINNEY, Texas, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JTS , a Mission Critical Group (MCG) Company, today announced the opening of a new 172,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility on 14 acres in Nampa, Idaho, known as JTS Nampa 1. The $55 million investment adds 140 jobs, doubles the company’s production capacity and supports long-term economic growth in the region. MCG’s U.S.-based manufacturing footprint now exceeds 1 million square feet, reinforcing its commitment to building critical power infrastructure in America.

“This expansion marks a pivotal moment for JTS and the customers we serve,” said Greg Blake, President of JTS. “We’re doubling our capacity and accelerating our ability to deliver innovative, high-quality power solutions that keep critical infrastructure running. We’re proud to invest in the community and drive the next chapter of American manufacturing here in Idaho.”

JTS now operates three locations – Caldwell, ID; Nampa, ID; and Abilene, TX – to support its growing customer base with fully integrated generator enclosures and modular power systems. JTS Nampa 1, located near the Caldwell facility, shares resources to maximize efficiency and was built using LEAN manufacturing principles to streamline operations.

“The new Nampa facility is more than an expansion – it’s a milestone in our mission to shape the future of American manufacturing,” said Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group. “It strengthens our ability to serve data centers, hospitals, utilities and other critical infrastructure with dependable power solutions. We’re also proud that our shared ownership model gives employees a real stake in our success, aligning our growth with the prosperity of the people who power it.”

Due to ongoing investments in data centers, infrastructure and advanced technologies, the nation’s electricity demand is expected to increase by over 50% by 2050. Meeting this growing energy need will require innovative and resilient power and electrical system solutions. JTS Nampa 1 enables MCG to meet this rising demand.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling added, “We’re proud to welcome JTS’s new facility to Nampa. This investment brings 140 quality jobs to our city and strengthens our local economy. It’s a great example of how strategic partnerships and innovation can fuel lasting impact in our community.”

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration will take place at the JTS Nampa 1 facility on June 17, 2025, from 12:00 to 3:30 PM MT, with remarks, tours and more. For details, click here .

For more information on JTS, MCG, or the new JTS Nampa 1 facility, visit www.missioncriticalgroup.com .

About Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group (MCG) designs, manufactures, delivers and services innovative solutions to solve our customers’ critical power challenges. MCG offers packaged power solutions and products, leveraging over 900 employees with 200+ years of combined mission critical staff leadership experience. Operating across over one million square feet of manufacturing space, MCG is ready to effectively meet evolving industry demands. MCG Companies include JTS , Point Eight Power and DVM Power + Control . For more information, please visit www.missioncriticalgroup.com .

