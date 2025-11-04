Mission Critical Group Acquires Leman Engineering and Consulting, Establishing R&D Hub for Power Generation Innovation

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Critical Group (“MCG”), a critical power infrastructure company specializing in the design, manufacturing, delivery, and service of advanced electrical systems, today announces the acquisition of Leman Engineering and Consulting (“Leman Engineering” or “LEC”), a Brookston, Indiana–based manufacturer of switchgear, control systems, and power distribution equipment.

The acquisition strengthens MCG’s Midwest manufacturing presence, expands its engineering capabilities, and establishes LEC as MCG’s R&D hub for power generation engineering. This hub focuses on switchgear innovation for onsite generation, prime power, generator paralleling, behind-the-meter systems, and microgrids.

“LEC has exceptional people and a proven record of quality and innovation,” said Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group. “By bringing best-in-class companies like LEC into our portfolio, we’re strengthening every layer of the power distribution chain, from engineering and manufacturing to service and field execution, and advancing our ability to deliver resilient, U.S.-based power infrastructure.”

With expertise in prime power distribution design, precision manufacturing, and engineering, LEC strengthens MCG’s unified power and energy infrastructure platform, delivering high-performance electrical solutions across data center, healthcare, industrial, oil and gas, and other critical markets. Its capabilities in UL 891 switchboards, UL 1558 switchgear, and medium-voltage equipment further expand MCG’s technical depth and manufacturing reach.

The establishment of MCG’s R&D hub will also align with strategic university partnerships specializing in power engineering, further advancing innovation and workforce development across the electrical manufacturing sector.

“We’re proud to join MCG and contribute to its continued growth and innovation,” said Randy Leman, President of Leman Engineering and Consulting. Leman will now serve as Vice President of Engineering and Product Management for Electrical Equipment at MCG. The Indiana team will continue operating under existing leadership, maintaining its strong local presence and customer focus.

The addition of LEC marks MCG’s second acquisition in 2025 and sixth in the past 24 months. With more than one million square feet of U.S. manufacturing space, MCG continues to expand its capacity to design, build, deliver, and service resilient power infrastructure nationwide.

About Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group (MCG) designs, manufactures, delivers, and services innovative solutions to solve our customers’ critical power challenges. MCG offers packaged power solutions and products, leveraging over 1,000 employees with 200+ years of combined mission critical staff leadership experience. Operating across over one million square feet of manufacturing space, MCG is ready to meet evolving industry demands effectively. MCG Companies include JTS, Point Eight Power, DVM Power + Control, and Leman Engineering and Consulting. For more information, please visit missioncriticalgroup.com .

About Leman Engineering and Consulting

Founded in Brookston, Indiana, Leman Engineering and Consulting (LEC) is a trusted manufacturer of engineered power distribution and control systems serving data center, industrial, utility, and commercial markets across North America. The company specializes in custom and standard UL 891 switchboards, UL 1558 switchgear, and medium-voltage metal-clad equipment, delivering precision-engineered solutions that meet the highest standards of quality, performance, and reliability. Known for its innovation, speed to market, and customer-first approach, Leman Engineering has built long-standing partnerships through its commitment to technical excellence and responsive service. For more information, visit lemanengineering.com .