Mission Critical Group Appoints Julie Peffer as Chief Financial Officer

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Critical Group (“MCG”), a critical power infrastructure company specializing in the design, manufacturing, delivery, and service of advanced electrical systems, today announces the appointment of Julie Peffer as Chief Financial Officer. Peffer brings more than three decades of experience leading financial operations and strategic growth initiatives across global organizations, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Flowserve, Raytheon, Lennox International, and Textron.

She joins MCG from BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), where she served as CFO and guided the company’s financial strategy through rapid expansion in the defense and artificial intelligence sectors. She also serves as a Board Member of Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE), a publicly traded oil and gas services company.

At MCG, Peffer will oversee all financial, accounting, and IT, supporting the company’s continued growth as a U.S.-based manufacturer and innovator in mission critical power systems.

“Julie’s leadership and financial expertise will be instrumental as we continue scaling MCG’s unified power and energy infrastructure platform,” said Jeff Drees, Chief Executive Officer of Mission Critical Group. “Her record in driving operational excellence and global financial performance aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver reliable, high-performance solutions across critical markets.”

“I’m excited to join Mission Critical Group at such a dynamic time in its growth,” said Julie Peffer, Chief Financial Officer of MCG. “MCG’s integrated approach to powering data-driven industries represents a significant opportunity to enhance both operational and financial efficiency for customers.”

Peffer’s appointment underscores MCG’s continued investment in building a world-class leadership team to support its expanding customer base and manufacturing footprint across the United States.

Mission Critical Group (MCG) designs, manufactures, delivers, and services innovative solutions to solve our customers’ critical power challenges. MCG offers packaged power solutions and products, leveraging over 1,000 employees with 200+ years of combined mission critical staff leadership experience. Operating across over one million square feet of manufacturing space, MCG is ready to meet evolving industry demands effectively. MCG Companies include JTS, Point Eight Power, and DVM Power + Control. For more information, please visit missioncriticalgroup.com .