Mission Critical Group Hires Industry Veteran as Vice President of Sales

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Critical Group (MCG) , a critical power infrastructure company specializing in the design, manufacturing, delivery and service of electrical system solutions, today announced the appointment of Mark Feasel as the Company’s new Vice President of Sales in the Commercial and Innovation Division. In this role, Feasel will shape MCG’s sales strategy, strengthen its national footprint, and help bring innovative power solutions to more mission critical facilities across the country.

“Mark has a proven track record of forging trusted customer relationships and driving sales, which makes him an incredible asset to our team,” said Jeff Drees, Chief Executive Officer at Mission Critical Group. “His deep expertise across the energy sector will help strengthen customer partnerships and expand our reach in key markets. As AI, data, and cloud growth reshape energy demand and increase the need for resilient power and electrical systems, Mark is the right leader to steer our sales organization into its next chapter of innovation and growth.”

For over 30 years, Feasel has dedicated his career to advancing the digitalization of energy while improving its accessibility, affordability, resilience, and sustainability. He has held multiple executive and C-suite roles across the energy sector, including serving as President of the Electric Utility Segment and Smartgrid at Schneider Electric North America, as well as Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President at FuelCell Energy. Feasel began his career in the United States (U.S.) Navy, where he oversaw the operation and maintenance of the nuclear reactor plant systems aboard a ballistic missile submarine. His leadership and technical expertise earned him multiple commendations during his service.

“We’re at a pivotal moment for power infrastructure in the U.S. As organizations navigate unprecedented shifts in energy demand, they need trusted partners who can deliver both innovation and reliability,” said Feasel. “I’m excited to join the talented team at MCG to help expand our impact and support customers throughout this transformation.”

Feasel is a graduate of the University of Toledo and serves as an adjunct professor in the Institute of Energy and Sustainability at Northwestern University.

To learn more about MCG, visit missioncriticalgroup.com .

About Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group (MCG) designs, manufactures, delivers and services innovative solutions to solve our customers’ critical power challenges. MCG offers packaged power solutions and products, leveraging over 1000 employees with 200+ years of combined mission critical staff leadership experience. Operating across over one million square feet of manufacturing space, MCG is ready to meet evolving industry demands effectively. MCG Companies include JTS, Point Eight Power and DVM Power + Control. For more information, please visit missioncriticalgroup.com .