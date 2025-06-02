Arax Investment Partners Acquires Schechter Investment Advisors, Broadening Midwestern Presence

NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax Investment Partners (“Arax”), a premier wealth and asset management platform company backed by RedBird Capital Partners (“RedBird”), today announced that it has acquired Schechter Investment Advisors (“SIA”), the RIA business of Schechter, a boutique wealth advisory and financial services firm based in Birmingham, Michigan, with $4 billion in assets under management (“AUM”) as of May 28, 2025. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This deal marks the latest expansion of Arax’s platform, which continues to deepen its presence in high growth markets across the United States through strategic partnerships with leading wealth management advisory teams. Expanding the firm’s footprint and ability to meet client needs in the Midwest, SIA will join Arax Advisory Partners, Arax’s coalition of independent firms focused on specialized services, investment advice and planning solutions for high-net-worth families, individuals and institutions. Schechter’s Advanced Design Life Insurance business will remain a separate, independent entity.

Servicing affluent clients across the United States, Schechter’s veteran advisory team has been providing financial advice to ultra-high-net-worth families for over 80 years. Upon close, the SIA team will merge with Arax Advisory Partners, further strengthening the firm’s capabilities and supporting future growth across the platform. Existing clients will benefit from the expanded range of planning and investment solutions offered by the Arax platform, and advisors will receive the strategic business development opportunities and expertise necessary to grow their business and provide an enhanced overall client experience.

“For almost a century, we have found success by reaching across the financial landscape to identify the strategies and opportunities that best serve our clients and their goals,” said Marc Schechter, CEO of Schechter. “By joining the Arax platform, we benefit from the additional expertise, infrastructure and resources, allowing us to focus even more on what matters most: our clients. We’re excited to take this next step while preserving the relationships and values that have defined us for generations.”

“The Schechter team is known for thoughtful, multi-generational financial planning and sophisticated investment solutions – exactly the type of partner we are looking for as the Arax platform scales,” said Haig Ariyan, CEO of Arax. “Schechter Investment Advisors was a natural fit given our complementary values and aligned strategic visions, as well as Arax’s focus on building capabilities in the Midwest. We feel privileged to partner with a team that brings such a strong legacy and wealth of expertise to our platform.”

About Schechter

Schechter is a boutique, third-generation wealth advisory and financial services firm. For 80 years, the firm’s multi-disciplined team consisting of JDs, CPAs, LLMs, CLUs, PFSs, CAPs, MBAs, CFA® charterholders, CFP® practitioners and CIMA® consultants have been quietly advising wealthy families on financial matters including: Institutional quality investment advisory services, private capital and alternative investments, advanced life insurance planning, income and estate taxes, business succession and charitable planning.

About Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners is a privately owned, independent Registered Investment Advisor specializing in customized investment platforms and highly sophisticated wealth planning solutions for high-net-worth families and individuals, businesses, and foundations. Arax Advisory Partners’ unique integrated and comprehensive approach provides the highest possible level of client service to establish lasting partnerships with all their clients while combining comprehensive asset management with leading edge financial planning services. The firm is headquartered in Denver, CO with offices across the country.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing boutique wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and elite advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

About RedBird Capital Partners

RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm that builds high-growth companies with strategic capital solutions to founders and entrepreneurs. The firm currently manages $12 billion in assets on behalf of a global group of blue chip institutional and family office investors. Founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird integrates sophisticated private equity investing with a hands-on business building mandate that focuses on three core industry verticals – Financial Services, Sports and Media & Entertainment. Over his 30-year investment career, Cardinale has partnered with founders and entrepreneurs to build some of the most iconic growth companies in their respective industries. For more information, please go to www.redbirdcap.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

RedBird@gagnierfc.com