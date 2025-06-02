Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 22 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 23 May 202525,700577.3114,836,949  
Monday, 26 May 20251,600582.57932,112  
Tuesday, 27 May 20251,600583.05932,880  
Wednesday, 28 May 20251,600582.85932,560  
Thursday, 29 May 2025---  
Friday, 30 May 2025---  
In the period 26 May 2025 - 30 May 20254,800582.822,797,552  
Accumulated until 30 May 202530,500578.1817,634,501  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,072,493 treasury shares corresponding to 8.29% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

