Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 22 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 23 May 2025
|25,700
|577.31
|14,836,949
|Monday, 26 May 2025
|1,600
|582.57
|932,112
|Tuesday, 27 May 2025
|1,600
|583.05
|932,880
|Wednesday, 28 May 2025
|1,600
|582.85
|932,560
|Thursday, 29 May 2025
|-
|-
|-
|Friday, 30 May 2025
|-
|-
|-
|In the period 26 May 2025 - 30 May 2025
|4,800
|582.82
|2,797,552
|Accumulated until 30 May 2025
|30,500
|578.18
|17,634,501
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,072,493 treasury shares corresponding to 8.29% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments