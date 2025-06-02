DP World Deepens Latin America Ties by Joining Regional Port Leadership Body

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has joined the Inter-American Committee on Ports (CIP) of the Organization of American States (OAS) as an associate member, reinforcing its commitment to advancing trade connectivity and sustainable growth across the Americas.

With operations spanning 12 countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, and Mexico, DP World plays a pivotal role in supporting regional trade flows and enabling access to global markets through its integrated network of ports and logistics infrastructure.

Morten Johansen, Chief Operating Officer, DP World Americas, said: “Joining the Inter-American Committee on Ports is an important step in deepening our engagement across the Americas and the Caribbean. As we continue to invest in the development of world-class infrastructure and integrated logistics solutions, we look forward to collaborating with CIP members to advance growth, knowledge-sharing, and innovation across the supply chain. This membership reinforces our commitment to building resilient, future-ready supply chain networks that benefit communities and economies across the Americas and beyond.”

The CIP promotes collaboration, innovation, and competitiveness across the port sector in the Americas. As an associate member, DP World will actively contribute to initiatives that promote operational excellence, safety, security, and environmental stewardship across the region’s maritime and logistics sectors.

DP World’s presence in the region includes state-of-the-art container terminals, freight forwarding operations, bonded warehouses, and multimodal logistics hubs. Recent investments include a landmark $760 million agreement to expand the Port of Caucedo and its Free Trade Zone in the Dominican Republic.

Additional terminal upgrades are underway at Posorja, Ecuador and Santos, Brazil, as part of DP World's long-term commitment to enhancing trade infrastructure, fostering job creation, and strengthening the resilience of supply chains throughout Latin America.

With over 300 logistics, port, and fulfillment facilities worldwide – and a rapidly expanding presence in Latin America – DP World is uniquely positioned to support CIP’s mission to drive inclusive economic growth and regional integration through world-class port development and logistics connectivity.

