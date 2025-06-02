Cloudastructure Inc. to Present at Maxim Group’s “2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow,” June 3rd –June 5th

PALO ALTO, CA, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”) a recognized leader in AI surveillance and remote guarding solutions today announced that James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure has been invited to present at the “2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow,” presented by Maxim Group LLC, Tuesday, June 3rd – Thursday, June 5th. The Company will take part in a fireside chat on June 4, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET.

The rapid evolution of technology is paving the way for disruption across all industries, including healthcare, drones, consumer IoT, business solutions, gaming & entertainment, and more. Maxim’s 2025 Virtual Tech Conference will explore how emerging growth companies are expanding their use of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to position themselves for the future. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies with a focus on technology and how it will impact and grow their business.

The Company plans to highlight the traction it has developed since its Nasdaq listing in January. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, Cloudastructure reported a 212% year-over-year increase in revenue, achieved a positive gross profit, and secured the largest contract in its history within the luxury multifamily sector. Additionally, the Company expanded its footprint in the HUD and affordable housing markets through partnerships with nonprofit housing providers and entered the construction industry with the launch of its Alpha™ mobile surveillance trailer, designed to meet the complex security needs of high-risk job sites. These developments underscore the Company's accelerating momentum and its ability to scale across multiple verticals through AI-powered innovation and a high-margin, recurring revenue model.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.

About CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

