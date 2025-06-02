360 Privacy and The Hetherington Group Announce Strategic Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Privacy , provider of the leading digital executive protection platform, and Hetherington Group (Hg), a recognized industry leader in investigative due diligence, corporate intelligence, and cyber investigations, today announced a strategic partnership to offer unparalleled digital executive protection for individuals with assets, families, and reputations to safeguard.

Hetherington Group (Hg) will incorporate its 25 years of expertise in open-source intelligence (OSINT) to enhance 360 Privacy’s digital executive protection solutions. Renowned for its unparalleled legacy in digital vulnerability assessments and pioneering PII protection and removal since 1996, Hg will contribute its core OSINT competencies – including critical thinking, data collection, information security, communication, collaboration, and technical exploitation – to strengthen 360 Privacy’s solutions.

The partnership unites Hetherington Group’s investigative and intelligence expertise with 360 Privacy’s cutting-edge platform to bring unmatched automation, scalability, and efficiency to the same mission. This collaboration combines 360 Privacy’s daily Personally Identifiable Information (PII) removal and data broker vulnerability management with Hg’s battle-tested methodology to scale to thousands without compromising the deep investigative rigor and public record expertise that has made Hetherington Group the trusted name in this field for nearly three decades. This partnership sets the new gold standard for the PII protection industry by pairing foundational investigative intelligence and data privacy consulting with an advanced, always-evolving technology platform, ensuring clients are not only protected today but prepared for tomorrow’s threats.

Clients will be able to procure services through either 360 Privacy or Hetherington Group, streamlining deployment.

“We are proud to partner with Hg to deliver even greater value to our joint clients,” said Adam Jackson, co-founder and CEO of 360 Privacy. “Cynthia and team have built one of the best brands in the industry, leveraging their expertise in the realms of background and cyber investigations, enterprise-level due diligence, and intellectual property risk monitoring, all with the white glove experience our clients expect. Together, we will provide a new level of elite security for those with assets to protect.”

“In today’s dynamic digital landscape, true protection requires more than a single line of defense,” said Cynthia Hetherington, founder and CEO of Hetherington Group. “Partnering with 360 Privacy allows us to combine our investigative and intelligence expertise with their innovative platform, giving clients unmatched digital resilience. This alliance raises the bar for executive protection.”

360 Privacy solutions include:

360 Delete: Removes PII from hundreds of data broker websites, and continuously monitors and deletes to control data repopulation, keeping personal information out of the hands of physical and digital threat actors.

Removes PII from hundreds of data broker websites, and continuously monitors and deletes to control data repopulation, keeping personal information out of the hands of physical and digital threat actors. 360 Monitor: Scans and monitors the Deep Web and the Dark Web to identify compromised PII, including sensitive information such as social security numbers, login credentials, and credit card information, helping to devalue this data, making it difficult for threat actors to steal assets or identities.

This partnership will now serve an elite client base that includes Fortune 50 companies, high-profile executives, and the largest government entities in the United States, delivering unmatched PII security and peace of mind.

Hetherington Group’s Services:

Digital Vulnerability Intelligence : Identifies and mitigates online exposure points for individuals and their families by assessing digital risk and removing publicly accessible personal data.

: Identifies and mitigates online exposure points for individuals and their families by assessing digital risk and removing publicly accessible personal data. Risk Monitoring Services: Scans over 20 million global resources in real-time to detect and neutralize potential threats, empowering security teams to take proactive action before risks escalate.

About 360 Privacy

360 Privacy, the leader in digital executive protection solutions, provides the essential security layer that bridges the gap between cybersecurity and physical security, protecting identities, assets and reputations of corporate executives, athletes, high net-worth families, and other high-profile individuals. Its tiered approach to managing digital identity combines proprietary technology and automation with human expertise to prevent, monitor, and remediate high-risk threats across the attack surface, and both the deep and dark web. With decades of experience in military special operations, law enforcement, intelligence, technology, and executive protection, 360 Privacy is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, professional sports organizations, and ultra-high-net-worth families, to safeguard their assets, reputation, and sensitive information. To learn more, please visit: https://www.360privacy.io

About Hetherington Group

Hetherington Group (Hg) is a trusted leader in investigative due diligence, corporate intelligence, and cyber investigations, with more than 25 years of experience in protecting reputations, uncovering critical intelligence, and securing digital footprints. Known for its white-glove approach and analytical rigor, Hg supports national and international investigations, trains thousands of public and private sector investigators annually, and publishes industry-leading training materials and reference guides. In today’s data-driven, cyber-focused world, Hg equips clients with the tools and insights needed to stay ahead of digital threats. To learn more about Hetherington Group, please visit: www.hetheringtongroup.com

