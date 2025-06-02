Crusoe Appoints John Michael Adams as Senior Vice President of Power Infrastructure to Accelerate On-Site Energy Development for AI Data Centers

DENVER and SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe , the industry’s first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today announced the appointment of John M. Adams as Senior Vice President of Power Infrastructure. Adams will lead the company’s strategy, development, and execution of scalable, sustainable, and resilient power infrastructure to support the continued growth of AI data centers.

Adams brings more than 30 years of experience leading some of the most dynamic businesses in the power generation sector. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of TexGen, where he was able to transform the company into a high-performing, power generation operator. Under his leadership, TexGen delivered a sizable return to investors following a successful sale to TotalEnergies and Trafigura in 2024.

Prior to TexGen, Adams was Chief Operating Officer at Blackstone’s Kindle Energy, where he helped acquire, operate, maintain and ultimately divest multiple power portfolios, and EVP of Power Operations at Calpine Corporation, overseeing 30GW of generation, engineering, construction, procurement, environmental and safety across the fleet.. Adams also held leadership roles at Mitsubishi Power and Foster Wheeler, and has built extensive experience in operational, financial, and M&A aspects of the energy business over the course of his career.

Adams will lead Crusoe’s end-to-end development and operation of large-scale, on-site energy projects—from strategy and permitting to power plant procurement, construction, commissioning and ongoing operations. With deep experience in energy infrastructure, he will be responsible for safely and efficiently delivering fully operational, behind-the-meter power systems that meet the growing demands of compute-intensive AI workloads.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to our executive leadership team. He joins us at the perfect moment in Crusoe’s growth as power generation is increasingly critical to accelerate further expansion of AI computing,” said Cully Cavness, co-founder, president and COO at Crusoe. “He brings a proven track record of execution across complex power infrastructure projects and operations and will further enhance the power generation capabilities already embedded in Crusoe’s team and strategy. I look forward to working closely alongside him as we build our vision of energy-first AI infrastructure.”

"My career has been dedicated to driving speed, efficiency and reliability in power generation, and now I have the incredible opportunity to apply that expertise directly to fueling the future of AI," said Adams. "I look forward to continuing to build Crusoe's world-class team, and delivering the flexible, high-performing energy solutions needed for the advancement of AI data centers."

To learn more about Crusoe, please visit: https://crusoe.ai/

About Crusoe

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. Crusoe provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for AI infrastructure by harnessing large-scale clean energy, building AI-optimized data centers, and empowering builders to reach their AI potential. Crusoe is empowering the AI revolution.

