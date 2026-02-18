Crusoe Launches Command Center: A Unified Operations Platform for High-Performance AI Workloads

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the industry’s first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today announced the launch of Command Center, a unified operations platform designed to increase the resilience of the entire AI stack by providing a high-fidelity data foundation for massive AI workloads. As AI environments grow in complexity, the underlying infrastructure often becomes a "black box," forcing AI builders to divert their time away from invention to focus on manual GPU troubleshooting, which is often fragmented across multiple tools. Command Center addresses this by creating a single source of truth to monitor, diagnose and optimize AI workloads. By integrating deep observability with Crusoe Cloud’s orchestration capabilities — including Crusoe Managed Kubernetes (CMK), AutoClusters, and Crusoe Managed Slurm — Command Center ensures every GPU hour is maximized by providing greater transparency and faster triage.

"For AI builders, every hour spent manually triaging a stalled GPU or hunting through fragmented logs is an hour lost on model innovation," said Nadav Eiron, Senior Vice President of Engineering for Crusoe Cloud. "Command Center changes the game by providing a single source of truth for their entire stack, removing the operational tax of high-performance computing and allowing engineers to spend less time acting as mechanics and more time as architects of the AI future."

A High-Fidelity Data Foundation for AI Observability

Command Center provides deep-observability features to move AI teams from infrastructure maintenance to development momentum by surfacing the issues that stall velocity. Including:

Out-of-the-box (OOTB) GPU telemetry (now in Command Center): Provides real-time transparency into GPU health, storage, and network metrics. This ensures every GPU in a cluster is visible and accountable, eliminating the resource blind spots that lead to inefficiency.

(now in Command Center): Provides real-time transparency into GPU health, storage, and network metrics. This ensures every GPU in a cluster is visible and accountable, eliminating the resource blind spots that lead to inefficiency. Out-of-the-box logging for CMK (new and now available): Streamlines troubleshooting by allowing engineers to quickly correlate hardware metrics with system logs to pinpoint root causes. By providing instant access to node logs and Kubernetes logs in a single view, Command Center eliminates the need to hunt for hidden errors across thousands of GPUs.

(new and now available): Streamlines troubleshooting by allowing engineers to quickly correlate hardware metrics with system logs to pinpoint root causes. By providing instant access to node logs and Kubernetes logs in a single view, Command Center eliminates the need to hunt for hidden errors across thousands of GPUs. Support for Custom Metrics (new and now available) : By pairing the Crusoe Watch Agent with Command Center, users can ingest application-level data for end-to-end visibility. This allows teams to correlate specific workload performance with underlying GPU vitals to identify how code changes impact hardware utilization.

(new and now available) By pairing the Crusoe Watch Agent with Command Center, users can ingest application-level data for end-to-end visibility. This allows teams to correlate specific workload performance with underlying GPU vitals to identify how code changes impact hardware utilization. Telemetry Relay (new and in preview): To eliminate data silos, Telemetry Relay streams infrastructure metrics directly into existing observability stacks like Datadog or Splunk. This enables teams to maintain their existing workflows while gaining deep insights into Crusoe’s high-performance infrastructure.

(new and in preview): To eliminate data silos, Telemetry Relay streams infrastructure metrics directly into existing observability stacks like Datadog or Splunk. This enables teams to maintain their existing workflows while gaining deep insights into Crusoe’s high-performance infrastructure. Topological Visibility (new and now available): Topology View surfaces resource health information in a topology-aware context. This allows engineers to diagnose issues by visualizing exactly where a failure sits within the cluster's physical or logical architecture.



Intelligent Orchestration and Automated Remediation

Command Center is tightly integrated with Crusoe’s orchestration layer, turning infrastructure health into a first-class control loop.

Integrated Managed Services (now in Command Center): Command Center is built to monitor Crusoe Managed Kubernetes (CMK) and Crusoe Managed Slurm workloads, which allow teams to run multi-week training jobs across hundreds of GPUs with full transparency into resource utilization from day one.

(now in Command Center): Command Center is built to monitor Crusoe Managed Kubernetes (CMK) and Crusoe Managed Slurm workloads, which allow teams to run multi-week training jobs across hundreds of GPUs with full transparency into resource utilization from day one. AutoClusters Visibility (now in Command Center): For workloads requiring high fault tolerance, Command Center surfaces remediation events driven by AutoClusters. As AutoClusters automatically detects and replaces failing nodes, Command Center provides a clear audit trail of these actions so teams can see the "control loop" in action.

Notification Center & Integrated Expert Support

Critical alerts and remediation events are now delivered directly in-console or streamed via a new Notification Center to Slack and other webhooks. This ensures issues are addressed the moment they occur within the tools engineers already use.

Moving beyond traditional ticket-driven SLAs, Command Center now provides integrated expert support capabilities directly into the platform. Crusoe engineers partner with customers to architect clusters purpose-built for specific model architectures, acting as an extension of the customer's engineering team.



Crusoe Command Center is now available . Learn more here .

About Crusoe

As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. The company provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, energy-first solution for AI infrastructure. By harnessing large-scale energy sources, building AI-optimized data centers, and delivering a powerful AI cloud platform, Crusoe empowers its customers and partners to build the future faster.

