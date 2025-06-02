ASUS Wins 41 Prestigious Red Dot Design Awards for Product Design 2025, Showcasing World-Class Excellence





TORONTO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that it has been honored with 41 Red Dot Design Awards for Product Design 2025, reinforcing the company's long-standing reputation for pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in product design. These wins highlight the ASUS commitment to creating technology that excels in both form and function, in line with its In Search of Incredible spirit.

The awards were earned across a wide range of Product Design categories: Computer and Information Technology (35 awards), Mobile Phones, Tablets and Wearables (3), Luggage and Bag (1), TV and Home Entertainment (1), and Communication Technology (1).

Each product recognized demonstrates a high standard of design, reflecting the ASUS dedication to user-centric innovation and quality craftsmanship.

About the Red Dot Design Award for Product Design 2025

The Red Dot Design Award for Product Design is one of the most respected international design competitions, celebrating outstanding product design since 1955.

This year, entries were submitted from over 60 countries and evaluated by a jury of 43 independent experts from 21 nations — including designers, professors, journalists, and consultants.

Products were assessed based on four key principles of good design: quality of function, quality of seduction, quality of use, and quality of responsibility.

Each submission underwent a rigorous evaluation process, with criteria such as innovation, usability, and sustainability playing a central role. The jury carefully reviewed each entry through hands-on testing and in-depth discussions.

The official list of winners will be published on July 8, 2025, in the Red Dot Winners Section.

For more information and updates, visit www.asus.com/ca-en/

2025 Red Dot Design Awards for Product Design Winners Accessories

ASUS Master Thunderbolt 5 Dock DC510 ROG SLASH Backpack series Displays

ROG Swift OLED 27/32 series ProArt Display PA27UCGE/PA32UCE ProArt Display OLED 32/27 series ZenScreen Duo OLED MQ149CD ZenScreen Smart MS27UC/ MS32UC Networking RT-BE58 Go PC cases ProArt PA401 Storage ASUS Cobble Enclosure Gaming PCs

ASUS TUF Gaming T5 series ROG G7 series Commercial laptops

ASUS ExpertBook P5 series - P5405 ASUS ExpertBook P3 series ASUS ExpertBook P1 series ASUS ExpertBook B3 series ASUS ExpertBook B5 series ASUS Chromebook CX1 series ASUS ExpertBook B1 series All-in-one PCs

ASUS AiO VM6 Series ASUS ExpertCenter AiO P4 series Gaming laptops

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (FA401) ROG FLOW Z13 (GZ302) ROG Strix Scar 16/18 G16/18 Consumer laptops

ASUS Vivobook 14/16 Flip ASUS Vivobook Classic series ASUS V16 ASUS Zenbook S 14/16 (UX5406/UX5606) ASUS Zenbook A14 (2025) Smartphones

Zenfone 12 Ultra ROG PHONE 9 ROG PHONE 9 Pro Mini PCs ASUS ExpertCenter PN54 ASUS NUC

ASUS NUC 15 Pro ASUS NUC 15 Pro+ Peripherals

ROG Azoth Extreme ROG Harpe Ace Extreme Motherboards ProArt Z890-CREATOR WIFI Graphics cards

ROG Astral RTX 50 series ROG Astral LC RTX 50 series TUF Gaming RTX 50 series



About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

