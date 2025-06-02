ASUS Wins 41 Prestigious Red Dot Design Awards for Product Design 2025, Showcasing World-Class Excellence

International recognition of cutting-edge ASUS design, innovation, and craftsmanship across five diverse product categories

TORONTO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that it has been honored with 41 Red Dot Design Awards for Product Design 2025, reinforcing the company's long-standing reputation for pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in product design. These wins highlight the ASUS commitment to creating technology that excels in both form and function, in line with its In Search of Incredible spirit.

The awards were earned across a wide range of Product Design categories: Computer and Information Technology (35 awards), Mobile Phones, Tablets and Wearables (3), Luggage and Bag (1), TV and Home Entertainment (1), and Communication Technology (1).

Each product recognized demonstrates a high standard of design, reflecting the ASUS dedication to user-centric innovation and quality craftsmanship.

About the Red Dot Design Award for Product Design 2025

The Red Dot Design Award for Product Design is one of the most respected international design competitions, celebrating outstanding product design since 1955.

This year, entries were submitted from over 60 countries and evaluated by a jury of 43 independent experts from 21 nations — including designers, professors, journalists, and consultants.

Products were assessed based on four key principles of good design: quality of function, quality of seduction, quality of use, and quality of responsibility.

Each submission underwent a rigorous evaluation process, with criteria such as innovation, usability, and sustainability playing a central role. The jury carefully reviewed each entry through hands-on testing and in-depth discussions.

The official list of winners will be published on July 8, 2025, in the Red Dot Winners Section.

For more information and updates, visit www.asus.com/ca-en/

2025 Red Dot Design Awards for Product Design Winners
Accessories
ASUS Master Thunderbolt 5 Dock DC510
ROG SLASH Backpack series
Displays
ROG Swift OLED 27/32 series
ProArt Display PA27UCGE/PA32UCE
ProArt Display OLED 32/27 series
ZenScreen Duo OLED MQ149CD
ZenScreen Smart MS27UC/ MS32UC
NetworkingRT-BE58 Go
PC casesProArt PA401
StorageASUS Cobble Enclosure
Gaming PCs
ASUS TUF Gaming T5 series
ROG G7 series
Commercial laptops
ASUS ExpertBook P5 series - P5405
ASUS ExpertBook P3 series
ASUS ExpertBook P1 series
ASUS ExpertBook B3 series
ASUS ExpertBook B5 series
ASUS Chromebook CX1 series
ASUS ExpertBook B1 series
All-in-one PCs
ASUS AiO VM6 Series
ASUS ExpertCenter AiO P4 series
Gaming laptops
ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (FA401)
ROG FLOW Z13 (GZ302)
ROG Strix Scar 16/18 G16/18
Consumer laptops
ASUS Vivobook 14/16 Flip
ASUS Vivobook Classic series
ASUS V16
ASUS Zenbook S 14/16 (UX5406/UX5606)
ASUS Zenbook A14 (2025)
Smartphones
Zenfone 12 Ultra
ROG PHONE 9
ROG PHONE 9 Pro
Mini PCsASUS ExpertCenter PN54
ASUS NUC
ASUS NUC 15 Pro
ASUS NUC 15 Pro+
Peripherals
ROG Azoth Extreme
ROG Harpe Ace Extreme
MotherboardsProArt Z890-CREATOR WIFI
Graphics cards
ROG Astral RTX 50 series
ROG Astral LC RTX 50 series
TUF Gaming RTX 50 series


NOTES TO EDITORS

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

