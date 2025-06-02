Vislink Appoints William J. Bender, USAF, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) to its Board of Directors

Mt Olive, New Jersey, USA, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISL) , a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data across defense, public safety, and broadcast sectors today announced the appointment of William J. Bender, USAF, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) to its Board of Directors, effective June 1, 2025.

Lt. Gen. Bender brings to Vislink a distinguished record of leadership in the technology, cybersecurity, and defense sectors. With over 34 years of outstanding service in the United States Air Force, culminating in his role as Chief Information Officer, Bender has deep expertise in strategic IT planning, cyber operations, and governance. His post-military career has included executive leadership and board positions at major technology and defense firms, including his tenure as Senior Vice President at Leidos and current board roles at Anametric, GrammaTech and Tangram Flex.

“We’re excited to welcome Lt. Gen. Bill Bender to our Board of Directors,” said Sue Swenson, Board Chair. “Bill brings an exceptional blend of leadership from his distinguished military service and extensive commercial experience. His insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our focus in the federal and DoD sectors.”

“We are honored to welcome Bill to Vislink’s Board of Directors,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “His extensive experience in defense technology and cybersecurity, coupled with his proven leadership in both the public and private sectors, will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and execute on our growth strategy. Bill’s unique experience and insights will help us better serve our customers in mission-critical markets, and we look forward to his contributions to our Board.”

“I am excited to join Vislink at this pivotal time,” said Bender. “Vislink’s cutting-edge technologies and commitment to excellence make it a key player in the live video and communications space. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to help advance the company’s mission and create value for its stakeholders.”

Lt. Gen. Bender has held senior advisory and consulting roles with several firms in the defense and technology sectors, including ManTech Corp, Varonis, IT Cadre, Electrosoft Services, BYOS, Keeper Technology, and Smartsheet. He also served as Board Chair of AFCEA International (formerly Armed Forces Communications & Electronics), a 34,000-member global nonprofit focused on communications, IT, intelligence, and global security, and as a member of the Board of the National Defense University Foundation, where he chaired the Financial Committee.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

For more information, visit http://www.vislink.com.

