COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 30/2025 - June 2, 2025
On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|240,967
|541.14
|130,396,162
|May 26, 2025
|3,000
|545.34
|1,636,016
|May 27, 2025
|3,000
|542.84
|1,628,520
|May 28, 2025
|3,000
|545.38
|1,636,135
|Total accumulated under the program
|249,967
|541.26
|135,296,833
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 383,289 shares, corresponding to 0.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
