PRM Welcomes Dr. Chris Kliethermes to Lead Endometriosis Care in Michigan

Troy, MI, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troy, MI (June 2, 2025) – Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM) is thrilled to welcome Dr. Chris Kliethermes, a top-rated endometriosis excision surgeon, to our Michigan team and establish the PRM Center of Excellence in Troy. With a deep passion for patient-centered care and an impressive career dedicated to advancing endometriosis treatment, Dr. Kliethermes’ addition underscores PRM’s commitment to offering comprehensive care for endometriosis patients—from expert excision surgery to lifetime management through the PRM Protocol™.

Dr. Kliethermes brings a compassionate and tailored approach to treating endometriosis. “Although I see extraordinary benefits with surgical management and believe there is an over 90% cure rate with expert excision surgery, I counsel every patient on all alternatives to surgery,” he explains. Recognizing that every patient’s needs and goals are unique, Dr. Kliethermes provides options ranging from conservative strategies to preserve fertility to more aggressive surgical interventions. His goal? To deliver exceptional care with minimal complications and significant success.

PRM’s mission to decrease the time patients endure pelvic pain deeply resonates with Dr. Kliethermes. “Any disease that causes severe pain or infertility but takes 7 to 10 years to diagnose is atrocious,” he says. By joining PRM, Dr. Kliethermes hopes to advance access to care, empower patients through education, and help close the diagnostic gap in endometriosis treatment.

Dr. Kliethermes’ training and career achievements are a testament to his expertise. He honed his surgical skills under renowned mentors like Dr. Patrick Yeung and Dr. Guan, performing complex excision surgeries during his fellowship. As an attending physician, he has earned multiple teaching awards, including the prestigious ACOG Mentor of the Year award. He has been video-vetted by iCareBetter, a platform showcasing the world’s top endometriosis surgeons. These accolades reflect his dedication to advancing care and mentoring the next generation of specialists.

At PRM, we emphasize the importance of pre- and post-habilitation—reducing endometriosis-caused inflammation through the patented PRM Protocol™, which has been proven to enhance surgical outcomes. Dr. Kliethermes has witnessed the profound benefits of this integrative approach. “It’s a great adjunct to surgery, especially for patients who have developed musculoskeletal issues after dealing with endometriosis pain for many years,” he shares.

Dr. Kliethermes is excited to join PRM’s Michigan team and contribute to its national reputation for excellence. “PRM has a great approach to patient care and a stellar model for growing a practice,” he says. “After working with leadership, I’m confident we’ll provide exceptional care to all patients across Michigan.”

PRM is proud to have Dr. Kliethermes on board, reaffirming their dedication to providing the highest quality care for endometriosis patients through PRM Centers of Excellence nationwide. Whether through expert excision surgery, innovative treatments, or lifetime management, PRM continues to lead the way in transforming lives.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM)

PRM is a national, multi-disciplinary physician practice specializing in the treatment of chronic pelvic pain—a condition affecting 15% of women and 10% of men. Founded in 2017, PRM delivers care through its proprietary, office-based PRM Protocol™, a non-surgical treatment series designed to safely and effectively relieve pain from conditions such as endometriosis, pelvic floor dysfunction, and post-surgical pelvic pain. Led by Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, a leading physiatrist in pelvic pain, and CEO Dr. Gautam Shrikhande, a Harvard- and Columbia-trained vascular surgeon, PRM has grown to serve patients in 14 markets nationwide. With a commitment to innovation and patient-centered care, PRM’s National Centers of Excellence drive ongoing patent care for endometriosis, education, and advanced diagnostics to improve outcomes in this underserved area of medicine.

Learn more at www.pelvicrehabilitation.com.

