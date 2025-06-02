Empowering Smart Insights: Data Preparation Tools Market Booms Rapid AI Adoption and Analytics Demand Fuel Market Momentum | SNS Insider

Pune, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Preparation Tools Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates the Data Preparation Tools Market size was valued at USD 5.56 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 21.28 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Alteryx, Inc.

Datawatch Corporation

Informatica Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Qlik Technologies Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tibco Software Inc.

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Data Preparation Tools Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.56 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 21.28 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.1 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Platform (Self-service, Data Integration)



• By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud)



• By Functions (Data Collection, Data Cataloging, Data Quality, Data Governance, Data Ingestion, Data Curation)



• By Vertical (IT and Telecom, Retail and E-commerce, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Transportation, Manufacturing, and Others) Key Growth Drivers Growing Adoption of AI-Driven Automation Enhances Efficiency in the Data Preparation Tools Market

In the U.S., the Data Preparation Tools Market was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.57 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.07%. Growth is driven by rising demand for real-time analytics, AI integration, and robust regulatory compliance. The market will expand rapidly as enterprises prioritize self-service and cloud-based data tools.

By Platform: Data Integration Leads, Self-Service Gains Momentum as Fastest Growing Segment

The self-service data preparation segment is also expected to garner the fastest CAGR throughout 2024 to 2032, owing to the need for business users and analysts to access and prepare data using their tools without heavy dependence on IT. With intuitive interfaces and drag-and-drop functionalities, these tools help end users to be empowered as they cut time-to-insight and enhance productivity.

By Deployment: On-Premise Leads, Cloud Gains Momentum as Fastest Growing Segment

In 2023, the on-premise deployment segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023 as on-premise deployment offers control, customization, and security benefits, especially in the regulatory-intensive environments such as finance and government. Established enterprises that manage sensitive types of data prefer an on-premise model to comply with their internal policies and compliance frameworks.

During 2024-2032, the cloud deployment segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR owing to the scalable, cost-effective, and easy-to-access nature of cloud platforms. Given that new data volumes are climbing up and collaboration across teams spread over locations is the necessity of the hour, organizations are turning to the cloud to shift workloads to the cloud. Cloud Solutions — Real-time analytics are possible due to ease of integration of cloud-based tools with other SaaS platforms, enabling it to be the go-to choice for any agile enterprise.

By Function: Data Collection Dominates, Data Cataloging Surges Ahead in Growth

The data collection segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 59% of revenue share, as organizations found it imperative to collect data from different touch points such as IoT devices, customer interactions, and data from enterprise systems. Between 2024 and 2032, the fastest CAGR is expected for data cataloging, as this solution facilitates the discoverability, governance, and collaboration of data.





By Region: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Outpace with Fastest Growth

The North American region led the market in 2023 and held a revenue share of more than 38%, due to the presence of high analytical adoption with a favourable technological infrastructure, along with early adoption of self-service data prep tools in the region. Major tech firms and cloud service providers also add to this innovation. The U.S. and Canada remain the top regions for enterprises in industries across the board due to the strong focus on data-centric transformation in the region.

The fastest-growing region during the forecast period 2024-2032 is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The contributing factors are internet access expansion, growing cloud adoption, and rising investment by emerging economies such as India, China, and Southeast Asia in AI and data analytics. Demand for agile data preparation solutions increases through government smart cities and digital governance initiatives.

