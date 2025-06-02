Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 2 June 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 34,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 26 to 30 May 2025.



Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 26/5/2025 7,000 57.78 57.40 58.60 404,489 27/5/2025 6,000 59.35 58.15 60.00 356,083 28/5/2025 7,000 59.01 58.70 59.45 413,035 29/5/2025 7,000 59.97 59.35 61.00 419,765 30/5/2025 7,000 59.31 58.90 59.70 415,188 TOTAL 34,000 59.08 57.40 61.00 2,008,560

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 458,824 treasury shares.



