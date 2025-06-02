Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 2 June 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 34,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 26 to 30 May 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|26/5/2025
|7,000
|57.78
|57.40
|58.60
|404,489
|27/5/2025
|6,000
|59.35
|58.15
|60.00
|356,083
|28/5/2025
|7,000
|59.01
|58.70
|59.45
|413,035
|29/5/2025
|7,000
|59.97
|59.35
|61.00
|419,765
|30/5/2025
|7,000
|59.31
|58.90
|59.70
|415,188
|TOTAL
|34,000
|59.08
|57.40
|61.00
|2,008,560
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 458,824 treasury shares.