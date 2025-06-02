Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 2 June 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 34,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 26 to 30 May 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
26/5/20257,00057.7857.4058.60404,489
27/5/20256,00059.3558.1560.00356,083
28/5/20257,00059.0158.7059.45413,035
29/5/20257,00059.9759.3561.00419,765
30/5/20257,00059.3158.9059.70415,188
TOTAL34,00059.0857.4061.002,008,560

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 458,824 treasury shares.



