First Investor in CMB Regional Centers Daytona Beach Project Receives Green Card Approval

DALLAS, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced the first approval of a petition for conditional permanent residency in the United States (I-526E petition) by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for an investor in its Group 84 – Hillwood Daytona BTS project.

The I-526E petition is filed by an individual seeking a green card through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, with approval signifying the eligibility of the investor and their immediate family members for conditional permanent residency in the United States.

“This first approval of an I-526E petition is a significant milestone for our business and, most importantly, for the investors and families who have entrusted us with a critical step in their immigration journey,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “We are thrilled for this investor and look forward to additional USCIS approvals in the near future.”

The CMB Group 84 EB-5 partnership lent $79.2 million to a Hillwood Development Company-affiliated entity for the construction of a Daytona Beach (Florida) build-to-suit logistics facility for a Fortune 500 tenant. CMB and Hillwood Development Company (Hillwood) have cultivated one of the most successful EB-5 lender-borrower relationships in the EB-5 space, with over 40 EB-5 projects and more than $500 million in EB-5 loan repayment to investors.

CMB and Hillwood have generated significant traction over the past year with regard to record-setting speed for approvals of their EB-5 collaborations, far outpacing the USCIS-reported 13 months (for 80% of cases) for I-956F petitions:

CMB Group 89 – Hillwood City Creek (I-956F approved in 39 days)

CMB Group 86 – Gable House Apartments (I-956F approved in under five months)

CMB Group 90 – Hillwood Treeline (I-956F approved in just over six months)

CMB Group 93 – Coachella Valley (I-956F approved in three months)

CMB Group 98 – Hillwood Commerce 71 (I-956F approved in under three months)





About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has been a leader in the EB-5 industry for over 28 years, with its first regional center designation approved in 1997. Since then, CMB has assisted over 6,600 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on all partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. To date, CMB has repaid over $1.4 billion USD to investors.

To learn more, contact CMB directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.