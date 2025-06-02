Super League President & CEO, Matt Edelman, to Participate in the “2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow” Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Enterprise, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLE) (the “Company”), a leader in engaging audiences through playable media, content, and experiences within mobile games and the world’s largest immersive platforms, announced today that Company President & CEO Matt Edelman will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by the Maxim Group’s Jack Vander Aarde on Thursday, June 5th at 2:00pm ET during the “2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow” virtual conference being held from Tuesday, June 3rd to Thursday, June 5th, 2025.

The “2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow” will highlight the rapid evolution of technology that is paving the way for disruption across all industries, including healthcare, drones, consumer IoT, business solutions, gaming & entertainment, and more. During the fireside chat, Mr. Edelman will discuss Super League’s powerful suite of playable media, content and tech products and its capabilities that drive engagement and deliver business outcomes for brands.

To register for the fireside chat, please reach out to your Maxim representative, email SLE@mzgroup.us or register here.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The Company provides global brands with ads, content, and experiences that are not only seen - they’re played, felt, and remembered - within mobile games and the world’s largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technology, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League is a one-of-a-kind partner for brands looking to stand out in culture, spark loyalty, and drive meaningful impact. In a world where attention is earned, Super League makes brands relevant - by making them playable. For more information, visit superleague.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to whether or not the Company will be able to raise capital through the sale of its securities; market conditions; satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources; various risks related to the Company’s business operations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described within the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to complete the Offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Super League Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine / Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

SLE@mzgroup.us