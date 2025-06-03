Oculis to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

ZUG, Switzerland, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS / ICX: OCS.IC) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Oculis will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Annual Healthcare Conference

June 9-11; Miami, FL, U.S.

Fireside chat with Riad Sherif, MD, Chief Executive Officer, on June 10th from 9:20 to 9:55am ET.

J.P. Morgan European Healthcare Conference

June 12; London, U.K.

Riad Sherif, MD, Chief Executive Officer, will be attending.

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representative at the sponsoring institutions to request meetings.

Webcast links, when available, will be posted to the Oculis website on the Events & Presentation page under the Investors & Media section.

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Oculis’ highly differentiated pipeline of multiple innovative product candidates in development includes: OCS-01, a topical eye drop candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME); Privosegtor (OCS-05), a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis with potentially broad clinical applications in other neuro-ophthalmic diseases and Licaminlimab (OCS-02), a topical biologic anti-TNFα eye drop candidate for dry eye disease (DED). Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

Oculis Contacts

Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO

sylvia.cheung@oculis.com

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell / David Daley / Sean Leous

oculis@icrhealthcare.com