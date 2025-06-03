Flock Safety and Homegrown Launch the “Thriving Cities Fund” to Empower Local Entrepreneurs and Foster Safer, More Prosperous Communities

Atlanta, GA, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety , the leading safety technology platform dedicated to creating thriving communities, has partnered with Homegrown , a revenue-based growth capital provider for brick-and-mortar businesses, to launch the Thriving Cities Fund (“the Fund”). This pioneering initiative will provide growth capital to high-performing locally focused small businesses — catalyzing community safety, economic vitality, and long-term prosperity in cities across the country.

“A safe city isn’t just a city without crime — it’s a city where people thrive,” said Garrett Langley, Co-Founder and CEO of Flock Safety. “Through the Thriving Cities Fund, we’re helping high-impact entrepreneurs expand their businesses, create jobs, and anchor their neighborhoods, which in turn fosters trust, opportunity, and a higher quality of life for all.”

The Thriving Cities Fund focuses on helping existing brick-and-mortar businesses expand to new locations, particularly those that serve as cornerstones of their communities, such as neighborhood restaurants, beauty salons, wellness and fitness concepts, coffee shops, healthcare facilities, and other local hubs of connection.

In order to structure the most business-friendly terms, the capital is based on a revenue share model, rather than equity or fixed interest. There are no set term lengths, and each deal will be unique to the business, with check sizes ranging from five to six figures. Additionally, financing is available without personal guarantees or upfront down payments, providing a friendlier funding option for proven businesses.

Founded in 2023 and publicly launched in 2025, Homegrown has deployed over $7 million to launch 40 new business locations across the U.S., creating more than 500 jobs in the process. Homegrown will fully manage the investment process for the Fund, including conducting diligence, making investment decisions, and driving the monthly revenue share process. It will kick off with an initial $10 million investment from Flock Safety.

“We started Homegrown after realizing that most of the market was overlooking a powerful opportunity to invest in successful brick-and-mortar businesses — even profitable ones struggle to access the capital they need to grow,” said Michael Davis, CEO and Founder of Homegrown. “In the years since founding Homegrown, we’ve been inspired by the entrepreneurs who define our cities and are proud to partner with Flock Safety as we drive growth together for the next generation of brick-and-mortar businesses.”

Funding a collective mission in Atlanta and beyond

The first city where the Thriving Cities Fund will deploy capital is the metro Atlanta area, where both Flock Safety and Homegrown are headquartered. The first announced investments in the Fund are El Tesoro , a Tex-Mex restaurant with two existing locations, Switchyards , a 24/7 neighborhood work club with locations in 10 cities, and Sugarcoat Beauty , a nail and beauty business with 20 locations.

Over the next several months, the Thriving Cities Fund will launch in two to four additional cities across the country.

Funding decisions will be based on the business’s track record, vision for expansion, and alignment with the Fund’s mission to strengthen communities. At launch, the Fund will prioritize funding proven businesses with multiple existing locations.

Business owners interested in applying can learn more and submit their interest through the form available at www.thrivingcitiesfund.com .

