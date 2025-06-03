Operative Launches AOS Insights: Advanced Business Intelligence To Drive Real-Time Revenue Generation For Media Companies

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative, the preferred advertising management solution provider for the world’s leading media brands, today announced the launch of AOS Insights, an enhanced analytics and reporting module for AOS, Operative’s intelligent media management platform, that enables media companies to take control of their advertising data and surface real-time, revenue-driving insights directly within their sales and operational workflows. AOS Insights replaces legacy reporting tools with embedded interactive visualizations that empower media companies to realize cost savings, operational efficiencies, and new revenue opportunities.

As media organizations navigate increasingly fragmented channel portfolios and disparate data systems, AOS Insights delivers a unified intelligence layer that brings modern BI and analytics natively into the AOS interface. The advanced analytics module unlocks the full value of their advertising data, enabling teams to track real-time revenue and sales data and visualize key performance metrics on-demand, for smarter, faster, data-driven business decisions in a single analytics tool.

As part of Operative’s broader data and analytics strategy, AOS Insights is built on an API-first, cloud-native architecture, and leverages the power of BigQuery, Google Cloud’s unified data to AI platform, as its data ingestion and mapping engine, combined with Looker, Google Cloud’s intelligent BI solution, for ML-powered insights, to streamline reporting efficiencies and reduce costs for users. This advanced analytics module integrates seamlessly into existing processes, delivering access to real-time operational data and automated workflows without leaving the AOS platform, laying the groundwork for future AI-powered analytics enhancements.

“Media companies are under constant pressure to optimize revenue across their linear, streaming, and digital businesses,” said Michael Grossi, CEO at Operative. “With AOS Insights, we’ve embedded the advanced BI capabilities our customers need directly into the AOS platform – so they can act on revenue opportunities the moment insights appear.”

AOS Insights provides media teams with:

Real-Time Revenue Visibility: Pre-configured reports to track live revenue metrics, sales pipeline movement, and delivery health with instant dashboard updates.

Pre-configured reports to track live revenue metrics, sales pipeline movement, and delivery health with instant dashboard updates. Self-Service Analytics: Empower users to customize reports, adjust filters, and build new custom dashboards without relying on IT or third-party tools. Transition effortlessly from high-level executive summaries to granular, self-service explorations.

Empower users to customize reports, adjust filters, and build new custom dashboards without relying on IT or third-party tools. Transition effortlessly from high-level executive summaries to granular, self-service explorations. ML-Powered Insights: Surface trends, anomalies, and predictive forecasts via machine learning – helping teams make proactive, data-driven decisions.

Surface trends, anomalies, and predictive forecasts via machine learning – helping teams make proactive, data-driven decisions. Easy Scheduling & Shareability: Automate report scheduling and distribution

Automate report scheduling and distribution Integrated Workflows: Maintain end-to-end data integrity with bi-directional API flows between AOS modules – eliminating manual data exports and imports.



“With AOS Insights, we’ve transformed reporting from a reactive task into a proactive, data-driven experience,” said Steve Paoletti, Senior Vice President of Product at Operative. “Our customers will immediately benefit from faster time-to-insights, reduced overhead, and the ability to make strategic revenue-driving decisions with confidence – all without juggling multiple tools.”

Following AOS Insights, Operative plans to launch additional Insights modules integrated within STAQ (leading data intelligence platform) and Operative.One (the world’s #1 digital ad management platform) over the next 12 months.

About Operative

Operative is the preferred advertising management solution provider for over 300 of the world’s top media brands across 18 countries, including Fox, NBCU, Paramount, Disney/ABC, Seven Australia and Sky. Operative brings unmatched solutions to manage digital, linear, and converged advertising workflows while connecting, unifying, and activating data across platforms. Since 2000, Operative has grown to process more than $60 billion in advertising revenue. www.operative.com

