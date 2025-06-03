American Oncology Network Announces Research Studies Presented at ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community oncology practices, is pleased to announce that multiple research studies co-authored by AON physicians and leaders were selected for presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting, held May 30-June 3 in Chicago.









The following abstracts were accepted after a rigorous review process and presented through poster discussions, oral presentations or online publication:

“It’s an honor to share our research and latest findings with peers at ASCO,” said Dr. Boccia, who is also the chairperson of AON’s Research Committee. “This platform fosters collaboration, innovation, and the advancement of clinical oncology. Our participation reflects our ongoing commitment to improving cancer care through evidence-based practices.”

“Oncology research isn’t just about discovering new treatments—it’s about deepening our understanding of cancer itself,” said Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers, AON’s chief medical officer. “Each study brings us closer to more precise care, better outcomes and, ultimately, a cure. We’re proud to contribute to this vital mission.”

“Having so many of our physicians and leaders featured at ASCO speaks volumes about the caliber of talent across our network,” said Todd Schonherz, AON’s chief executive officer. “We are proud to support their work, which not only advances the field of oncology but also reinforces AON’s culture of innovation and learning.”

ASCO is one of the leading professional organizations for oncology professionals, offering more than 145 hours of education, collaboration and research insights each year during its annual meeting.

AON has numerous practices actively participating in clinical research. Currently, AON practices offer access to more than 150 clinical trials, making cutting-edge treatment options available within local communities.



For more information about AON, visit www.AONcology.com .

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

