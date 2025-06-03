Heidelberg Materials North America Acquires Concrete Recycling Business in Calgary

Heidelberg Materials North America acquires certain assets of Concrete Crushers Inc. (CCI), the largest concrete recycler in Calgary, Alberta.

 | Source: Heidelberg Materials North America Heidelberg Materials North America

Irving, Texas, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America announced today that it has acquired certain assets of Concrete Crushers Inc. (CCI), the largest concrete recycler in Calgary, Alberta. The transaction includes a recycled aggregates yard in Southeast Calgary and a contract crushing business with four mobile plants.

“The acquisition of the CCI assets further strengthens our existing footprint in the Calgary market and accelerates our focus on recycled concrete aggregates and circular solutions,” said Oliver Patsch, President of the Northwest Region for Heidelberg Materials North America.

This recent acquisition is aligned with the company’s strategic focus on optimizing its portfolio in core markets and strengthening its existing businesses through bolt-on acquisitions while advancing its focus on sustainable and circular products.

“We are excited about increasing our recycled concrete offerings in this growing market and pleased to welcome the CCI employees to our team,” said Patsch.

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. As the front runner on the path to decarbonizing the built environment and growing the circular economy in the construction materials industry, we are working on developing more sustainable building materials and solutions for the future.

