Navitas & BrightLoop Partners to Provide Next-Generation Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Charging

TORRANCE, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, today announced its partnership with BrightLoop supporting their latest series of hydrogen fuel-cell chargers with automotive qualified Gen 3 ‘Fast’ SiC (G3F) MOSFETs for heavy-duty agricultural transportation equipment.

BrightLoop offers leading-edge, top-performance solutions with power conversion efficiencies over 98% and extreme power densities up to 35 kW/kg and 60 kW/L. Their high-voltage, high-power multiverters paired to BrightLoop’s Power Flow Processor technology are designed to deliver exceptional performance in both AC and DC applications, such as energy management scenarios for fuel cells and heavy-duty applications, as well as HV network adaptation.

Navitas’ auto-qualified G3F SiC MOSFETs are incorporated into BrightLoop’s 250 kW HV-DC/DC converter, with an output of 950V DC at 480A, and can be paralleled to achieve megawatt power capability.

Enabled by 20 years of SiC innovation leadership, GeneSiC proprietary ‘trench-assisted planar’ technology provides world-leading performance over temperature, delivering high-speed, cool-running operation for high-power, high-reliability applications. G3F SiC MOSFETs deliver high-efficiency with high-speed performance, enabling up to 25°C lower case temperature, and up to 3x longer life than SiC products from other vendors.

Trench-assisted planar technology enables an extremely low R DS(ON) increase versus temperature, which results in the lowest power losses across the complete operating range and offers up to 20% lower R DS(ON) under real-life operation at high temperatures compared to competition. All GeneSiC MOSFETs have the highest-published 100%-tested avalanche capability, 30% longer short-circuit withstand time, and tight threshold voltage distributions for easy paralleling.

“We are proud to partner with BrightLoop, the established leaders in leading-edge high-power density and efficiency converters,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas. “Both companies provide the technology and system leadership to enable the roadmap for next generation, high-power density, high-reliability converter solutions.”

“Navitas offers leading-edge SiC technology where efficiency, ruggedness, and reliability are paramount. Our high power-density, smart, efficient, and scalable multiverters lead the industry by enhancing the quantity and quality of energy delivered to our customers,” said Florent Liffran, CEO and founder of BrightLoop.

About BrightLoop

BrightLoop Converters is a leading manufacturer of power electronics for top-performance applications. Addressing the needs of the harshest environments, such as heavy-duty vehicles, mining equipment, maritime, motorsports, defense, aerospace, and railway, BrightLoop Converters develops and manufactures high-efficiency and high-reliability power converters with the best power-to-weight ratio on the market. Already supplying first-class players in the most demanding hybrid and electric series, such as Formula 1, Formula E, or ETCR, the goal for BrightLoop is more than ever to keep innovating and revolutionizing the world of power electronics.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI data centers, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.



