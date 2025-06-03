Tough Roads. Long Hours. One Tire. The Michelin Agilis® CrossClimate 2: For the Workforce That Keeps North America Moving

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliability on the road starts with a tire as tough and driven as the people behind the wheel.

Working fleets are facing more challenges than ever. Growing maintenance costs, challenging working conditions, reducing downtime, and emphasizing driver safety are all factors that must be considered for today’s workforce.

Michelin accelerates the future of commercial driving with the debut of the all-new Agilis® CrossClimate 2, built for relentless reliability and peak performance. From heavy loads to harsh weather, Michelin’s newest all-weather commercial tire keeps business moving with long-lasting performance.

“Michelin recognizes the dedication of the workforce that keeps life in motion, and we’ve created a tire that works just as hard,” said Pierluigi Cumo, VP of B2B Marketing at Michelin North America, Inc. “To deliver every job on schedule, customers need a tire forged with the same strength and resolve as the dedicated individuals whose drive fuels the community they serve. They are the few who drive the many.”

With Michelin’s CurbGard® technology, the Michelin Agilis® CrossClimate 2 tire has 70% more sidewall rubber than the Firestone® Transforce HT2 tire to defend against curb damage1. Designed to maximize fleet uptime and control costs, the Michelin Agilis® CrossClimate 2 tire delivers 35% more mileage than the Firestone® Transforce HT3 tire.2 The Michelin Agilis® CrossClimate 2 tire also provides 35% better snow traction than the Goodyear® Wrangler Workhorse HT tire.3 Finally, Michelin’s SipeLock technology features hundreds of biting edges in the tread to help boost traction for control in challenging conditions, all while backed by the Agilis’ 20% more miles and 60-day satisfaction guarantees4.

“The Michelin Agilis® CrossClimate 2 tire is the equivalent of rolling up your sleeves and powering through a job. It doesn’t take breaks, and it doesn’t back down,” said Cumo. “From the job site to the highway, this tire doesn’t flinch. The Agilis® CrossClimate 2 tire approaches every task with the precision and pride of a master craftsman.”

To meet market demands, Michelin will release the Agilis® CrossClimate 2 tire in 18 sizes, covering 90%+ of the Commercial Light Truck market, with more sizes planned to be made available in October 2025. For more information on the Michelin Agilis® CrossClimate 2 tire, please visit our website.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin is a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world.

Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies and healthcare.

The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide.

Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. has approximately 23,500 employees and operates 36 production facilities in the United States (michelinman.com) and Canada (michelin.ca).

1 Based on measurements of the sidewall material thickness between the casing ply and the exterior face of the tire for the Michelin Agilis CrossClimate 2 tire and Firestone® Transforce HT2 tire, all LT225/75R16 size.

2 Based on an internal treadwear test using tires in size LT225/75R16 on 2023 Ram Promaster vans loaded to 6,800lbs / 3,100kg, Michelin Agilis CrossClimate 2 tire versus the Firestone® Transforce HT3 tire. Actual on-road results may vary.

3 Based on third-party snow traction test using ASTM Test Method F1805 on LT225/75R16 tire size, Michelin Agilis CrossClimate 2 tire versus the Goodyear® Wrangler Workhorse HT tire. Actual on-road results may vary.

4 Terms & Conditions: * If you’re not 100% satisfied with your new tires, just bring the tires and original sales receipt back to the place where you bought the tires within 60 days of your purchase, and we will gladly exchange them for a new set of tires of equal or lesser value. Certain conditions and limitations apply. See the Michelin Owner’s Manual for complete description and details. **If the Michelin Agilis products do not provide 20% more mileage performance than your current light truck or medium-duty truck tires, we’ll make up the difference of your acquisition price per tire. See the Agilis Family Guarantee page, business.michelinman.com/agilis-family-satisfaction-guarantees, for the full terms and conditions.