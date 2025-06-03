HHAeXchange Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in New York City

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHAeXchange, a leader in homecare management solutions for providers, caregivers, managed care organizations (MCOs), and state Medicaid programs, today announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters in New York City.

Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, the reimagined workspace is a reflection of the company’s recent growth and its commitment to delivering advanced solutions for the home and community based services (HCBS) industry. The new space also marks an important step in uniting teams from HHAeXchange’s recent acquisitions of Sandata, Cashé Software, and Generations Homecare System. Efforts to foster stronger collaboration across functions will accelerate the delivery of a more connected, efficient experience for customers nationwide.

“We are always striving to better meet the needs of our customers, and bringing our employees together at our new headquarters will support greater collaboration that drives product innovation,” said Paul Joiner, Chief Executive Officer at HHAeXchange. “New York has been our home base since 2008, and we’re proud to grow the HHAeXchange footprint locally while creating a welcoming work environment for our network of employees, customers, and partners from across the nation.”

For more than 15 years, HHAeXchange has been at the forefront of homecare technology, innovating software solutions that empower personal care providers, self-direction program administrators, MCOs, and state Medicaid agencies to achieve operational efficiency, increased compliance, and improved member outcomes. The new central office space reflects HHAeXchange’s focus on supporting its teams and customers, helping to advance care delivery for all members.

In addition to the office’s collaborative workspace, HHAeXchange’s new headquarters features state-of-the-art employee training rooms and flexible meeting spaces designed to foster engagement with customers, prospective clients, and partners.

About HHAeXchange

Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS), HHAeXchange connects state agencies, managed care organizations, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. In 2024, HHAeXchange expanded through the strategic acquisitions of Sandata, Cashé Software, and Generations Homecare System, strengthening its commitment to advancing the industry. For more information, visit hhaexchange.com or follow the company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.