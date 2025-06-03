THIS FATHER’S DAY, LUCKY FANS CAN “ADOPT” A CAN OF HARD MTN DEW TO BECOME AN OFFICIAL “HARD MTN DADDY”

BOSTON, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Daddy” is more than just a title, it’s a way of life – and this Father’s Day, HARD MTN DEW is celebrating by giving fans the chance to secure that title in the most HARD MTN DEW way possible…

Beginning today, HARD MTN DEW is offering an exclusive opportunity for diehard fans to “adopt” a can of HARD MTN DEW – to raise as their own and cherish for a lifetime. Through this process, the brand will grant deserving fans an impressive title upgrade: from HARD MTN DEW fan to HARD MTN Daddy.

Now through Father’s Day on June 15, fans are encouraged to complete an “adoption application” at HARDMTNDaddy.com where they will be asked a series of questions to ensure the brand finds the most suitable fans to become a HARD MTN Daddy. A select number of Baja Babies (aka HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast souvenir cans) will be placed with top applicants.

HARD MTN Daddy winners will also receive a highly coveted “It’s a Boy Girl Can!” Starter Pack with all the essentials needed to guide them through daddy-hood, including:

Official-ish adoption certificate

$2,000 in cold hard cash – because raising a Baja Baby isn’t cheap!

Baja Baby announcement plaque – with height and weight details already filled in!

HARD MTN Daddy summer gear including a branded dad hat, golf balls, grill tools and more

And most importantly, your Baja Baby (aka a souvenir can of HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast)

“We’ve seen HARD MTN DEW fans do it all with us – from weddings to retirements and everything in between,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for HARD MTN DEW. “The chance to raise a can of HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast is pretty rare, but we’re certain we’ll find some incredibly deserving fans to become the world’s first HARD MTN Daddy.”

Baja Baby or not, HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast Variety Pack offers fans the perfect summer sidekick in four tropical flavors, including: HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast, HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast Pineapple, HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast Punch and HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast Mango, made with zero sugar, 100 calories, and 5% alcohol.

HARD MTN DEW is also available in a variety of flavors, including fan-favorites HARD MTN DEW, HARD MTN DEW Livewire, and the newly launched HARD MTN DEW Code Red, all made with zero sugar, 100 calories, and 5% alcohol.

About HARD MTN DEW:

Bold, delicious flavor with the added bite of 5% ABV, HARD MTN DEW brings the big citrus flavor fans of the soft drink know and love, now with the hard kick of alcohol. Available in a variety of flavors, including HARD MTN DEW®, HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast®, HARD MTN DEW Code Red®, HARD MTN DEW Livewire® and more, HARD MTN DEW offers no caffeine, zero sugar, 100 calories per 12oz. serving and a whole lot of flavor. For more information, please visit hardmountaindew.com.

