Toy Industry US Sales Grow in Early 2025, Circana Reports

CHICAGO, IL, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today announced the U.S. toy retail sales performance results for January through April 2025. Toy industry dollar sales grew by 6% through April, and units sold increased by 3%, versus the same period in 2024. Toys was the fastest growing industry in early 2025 across all industries tracked by Circana, with its growth associated with new Pokémon releases and collectible sports trading cards.

According to Circana’s Retail Tracking Service, eight of the 11 supercategories posted dollar growth including games and puzzles, and explorative toys, which were driven by trading cards of all kinds including Pokémon, One Piece, NFL, and MLB. Other supercategory growth areas included building sets, action figures, arts and crafts, youth electronics, infant/toddler/preschool toys, and vehicles.

Here are key toy industry trends and highlights thus far in 2025:

Adults continue to drive market growth in toys. In the first quarter (January through March) of 2025, toy sales for adults (ages 18+) grew by 12%, versus Q1 2024 – making it the fastest growing age demographic in the market, according to Circana’s receipt-based Checkout data. At $1.8 billion, adults also accounted for the highest spending among all age groups in Q1.

New consumer findings on the Pokémon phenomenon. Nineteen percent of adults have purchased Pokémon trading cards for themselves in the past six months, according to findings from Circana’s March Omnibus Survey – and only one-quarter of these buyers actually play the game. Most are collecting them as a hobby or to display, while others are buying the cards in bulk to resell.

Pricing trends and tariff talks point to a polarized market. Pricing trends so far in 2025 indicate that consumers are either trading up or pulling back. Higher-priced segments, especially between $20 and $69.99, drove industry growth through April, and segments under $15 grew, year over year, while the mid-tier felt a pinch. Layering on the tariff effect, we also see this polarization play out. According to Circana’s Future of™ Toys study, when asked how their spending on toys may or may not change due to tariffs, about one-third of consumers would choose a less expensive toy, while another one-third would still purchase the toy despite a price increase.

“The toy industry is showing its resiliency during a turbulent time, but will need to nimbly adapt to a retail landscape of polarized consumers and ongoing inflation concerns,” said Juli Lennett, vice president and toy industry advisor at Circana. “The good news is consumers are signaling that they will spend on the things they need and those that make them happy. For the toy industry, this can range from buying toys for themselves or as special occasion gifts for loved ones. What toy they opt for, how many they are purchasing, and where they are shopping, however, are all factors that might look different moving through 2025. My general advice to the industry is to monitor the calm but prepare for change.”

