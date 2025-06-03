Soft Gripper Market to Grow USD 3.10 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Automation and Demand for Flexible Robotics | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soft Gripper Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Soft Gripper Market Size was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.10 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.72% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

What are the key drivers, applications, regional trends, and growth projections shaping the Soft Gripper Market?

Soft grippers are highly dynamic, and the market is on a positive growth curve on account of rising automation in various sectors including food and beverage, healthcare, and logistics. Soft grippers are able to handle products gently, thus minimizing product damage, and can handle both fragile and odd-sized products. Their power and readiness are still being bolstered by material and robot progress. The US soft gripper market was valued at USD 0.33 billion in 2023, and it is projected to be worth USD 0.62 billion by 2032, recording a CAGR of 7.22%. Increasing automation need will contribute to consistent market growth in the next few years.

What was North America's share of global revenue in the Soft Grippers Market in 2023?

In 2023, North America led the Soft Gripper Market with 35.24% of global revenue, due to the hefty investments in automation in food, logistics, and medical sector. Technological advancements coming out of the region include Soft Robotics’ AI-powered soft robotic gripper mGripAI and Bioservo improving its already impressive Ironhand technology, bolstering the area’s authority on advanced soft gripper solutions

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.33% over 2024-2032, due to accelerated industrialization, increasing labor costs, and rapid adoption of automation in China, Japan, and India. With the launch of plug-and-play systems and high-performance soft grippers by manufacturers, such as Yaskawa Electric Corporation and Piab AB, the market is likely to witness significant development in the regional market over the coming years.

Soft Gripper Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.36 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.72% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Component – (Soft Actuators, Soft Sensors, Control Systems, Power Sources, Others)

•By Material – (Elastomers, Gels, Fabrics, Others )

•By Application – (Healthcare and Medical, Food and Beverage, Logistics and warehousing, Automotive, Agriculture, Electronics, Others )

Which components dominate the Soft Gripper Market in terms of revenue or volume?

In 2023, the Soft Actuators segment accounted for a significant 43.67% share of the Soft Gripper Market, which reinforces its importance in providing adaptable and flexible gripping. Composed of soft materials, these actuators enable grippers to grasp a wide range of geometries, which is crucial for applications such as food processing, electronics and healthcare. The likes of Festo’s silicone-tipped adaptive gripper and OnRobot’s lightweight VGC10 vacuum gripper are examples of this ability.

The Control Systems segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.08% over 2024-2032, owing to latest smart technologies that improve grip precision, flexibility and safe handling of fragile parts.

Which material segment led the Soft Gripper Market in 2023 by revenue share?

In 2023, the Elastomers segment led the Soft Gripper Market with a 42.38% revenue share, as its market share due to its flexibility, and durability used to pick fragile material. Organizations such as Soft Robotics use elastomer-based designs to achieve flexible gripping tasks, with a focus on food processing and packaging. With Festo’s BionicSoftHand, which was developed based on the properties of elastomer materials to replicate human hand movement patterns, their role in advancing the precision of automation is redefined.

The Gels segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.71% during 2024-2032. Hydrogel-based grippers Hydrogels are preferred for their high compliance and compliance contrast, and usually used for the manipulating for precision placement in precision placement for applications in healthcare and electronics

In which application, the soft grippers are largely used?

In 2023, the Food and Beverage industry led the Soft Gripper Market with a 35.12% revenue share, in terms of revenue. Advances, such as Festo’s bio-mimicking grippers and Soft Robotics’ A.I.-augmented systems have brought more precision and less product damage.

The Electronics segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.76% over 2024-2032, during the forecast period due to rise in demand for precise and gentle task performance of components in high precision electronic assembly applications.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Soft Robotics Inc.

OnRobot

Festo AG & Co. KG

SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG

ABB Ltd.

RightHand Robotics Inc.

Piab AB

Ubiros

Universal Robots

Flexiv Ltd.

Recent Developments:

On August 8, 2024, Soft Robotics announced the sale of its mGrip finger gripper line to Schmalz, to increase its food handling automation offering. Soft Robotics will carry on its AI work as OxipitalAI.

On April 23, 2025, OnRobot will introduce the D:PLOY platform and VGC10 gripper at Automate 2025 to provide ultra-rapid, programming-free automation setup. Across leading robot brands, the system helps enable plug-and-produce integration for ease of use.

