Power Beyond Pride Podcast Launches to Spotlight LGBTQ+ Changemakers Across Movements During Pride Month

Durham, North Carolina, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Beyond Pride: Elevating and Celebrating LGBTQ+ Changemaking, a new weekly podcast produced by the queer-owned creative agency A Great Idea (AGI), launches to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ leaders who are working for political progress outside the LGBTQ movement or driven by different organizing frameworks than mainstream LGBTQ rights groups.







The Power Beyond Pride podcast is hosted by seven LGBTQ+ changemakers: Mattie Bynum, Kate D’Adamo, Kenyon Farrow, Melodie KG, Hunter, Daniel W.K. Lee, and Shane Lukas





Each week, Power Beyond Pride features an in-depth conversation with a LGBTQ+ activist, artist, or thought leader who is shaping efforts in areas such as environmental justice, housing rights, economic equity, and more. The show challenges mainstream narratives by shifting focus from seasonal Pride celebrations to year-round, grassroots impact.

“Our podcast recognizes that LGBTQ people are doing tremendous movement work outside of 'LGBTQ rights' or 'LGBTQ equality,’” said Daniel W.K. Lee, poet, author, and podcast co-host. “We want to shine the spotlight on those organizers, strategists, creatives, etc. who are making an impact in other areas of socio-economic and political reform, progress, or revolution and to remind people that, as Audre Lorde said, ‘There is no such thing as a single-issue struggle because we don't live single-issue lives.’”

The co-host team of changemakers includes actress and comedian Mattie Bynum (Siler City, North Carolina), activist Kate D’Adamo (Baltimore, Maryland), writer and strategist Kenyon Farrow (Cleveland, Ohio), educator and photographer Hunter (Durham, North Carolina), author and public speaker Melodie KG (Minneapolis, Minnesota), author and advocate Daniel W.K. Lee (New Orleans, Louisiana), and entrepreneur and public speaker Shane Lukas (Greensboro, North Carolina). Together, they bring diverse lived experiences to the show and create space for conversations rooted in both authenticity and action.

“Power Beyond Pride is an outlet for all to come and learn how powerful their Pride can be,” said Bynum. “This podcast is significantly different to me because it’s not just a podcast geared to a specific audience—it encompasses a greater community where we can stand for and be a positive change stretching across all communities.”

“We're launching Power Beyond Pride because it's crucial to elevate the voices of LGBTQ+ activists and advocates right now,” added Lukas, who in addition to being a co-host also owns AGI. “This podcast is a living example of how our agency uses content to not only inform, but to empower and remind everyone that queer people have been pioneering progress for generations.”

Episodes will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major streaming platforms. Learn more at powerbeyondpride.com .

About Power Beyond Pride

Power Beyond Pride: Elevating and Celebrating LGBTQ+ Changemaking is a weekly podcast featuring LGBTQ+ activists, creatives, and community leaders shaping transformative change. Produced by A Great Idea, the show centers queer voices and stories that extend beyond Pride Month into lasting social impact.