A Great Idea Marks 10 Years with Music Collaboration and Microgrant Initiative

Durnham, North Carolina, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Great Idea (AGI) , the creative agency founded by strategist and designer Shane Lukas, announced the celebration of its 10th anniversary. Since its founding, AGI has partnered with mission-driven organizations and advocates to deliver creative strategies, design, and storytelling that support social change and community impact.





To honor the milestone, AGI introduced a new song written and performed by recording artist William Nesmith. The song reflects the agency’s decade of collaboration and creativity and is featured on the anniversary site . Visitors can view the lyric video, watch an interview and live performance, and download free MP3s of the single and its remixes.

As part of the anniversary, AGI also launched the A Great Idealist Microgrant, a program providing $10,000 in funding to grassroots organizers across the United States. The initiative connects the agency’s milestone year to its ongoing commitment to supporting community-based leadership and emerging movements.

“This 10th anniversary is an opportunity to both celebrate our history and contribute to the future,” said Shane Lukas, Owner of A Great Idea. “The microgrant program and the collaboration with William Nesmith are ways we can give back and highlight the values that have guided us from the beginning.”

The anniversary site highlights AGI’s past work and its focus on building partnerships with educators, organizers, and nonprofits. By commemorating its first decade with a mix of creativity and community investment, the agency continues to emphasize its role as a partner for purpose-driven organizations.

About A Great Idea

A Great Idea is a creative agency led by Shane Lukas that develops design, strategy, and storytelling for mission-driven organizations nationwide. Since its founding, AGI has worked with educators, nonprofits, and advocates to create communications and campaigns that support equity, advocacy, and community impact.