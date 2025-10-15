Shane Lukas Shared Insights on Building a Resilient and Relational Workforce at Street Fight Live 2025

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses navigated rapid technological shifts and evolving customer expectations, the companies that stood out were those that treated their workforce as a central driver of brand advocacy. At Street Fight Live 2025 , Shane Lukas, Owner and Creative Strategist of A Great Idea , delivered a featured session titled “Building a Resilient and Relational Workforce”, addressing how the future of business and brand interactions would depend on empowered, connected teams.





Street Fight Live 2025, themed “Welcome to the Phygital World”, brought together high-level decision-makers from across multi-location (MULO) industries at Microsoft’s Playa Vista campus in Los Angeles. The event spotlighted the latest marketing strategies, emerging technologies, and innovative talent models shaping the next era of customer connection.

With decades of creative communications experience for global brands and over a decade leading A Great Idea, Lukas specialized in helping purpose-driven organizations grow and activate communities. His approach blended creative storytelling, inclusive culture design, and advocacy-driven strategies that bridged internal culture with external brand impact.

In his session, Lukas examined how resilient and relational workforces, which are often overlooked, may help retail companies adapt to market disruptions like AI while fostering authentic relationships with both colleagues and customers. He highlighted practical steps for integrating advocacy into daily operations so the workforce plays an integral role as active participants in shaping the brand’s story.

“Resilience isn’t just about withstanding challenges, it’s about building the kind of trust and connection with your advocates,” Lukas said. “When companies employ non-traditional pathways to source a relational workforce, they can not only improve the bottom line but also reinforce brand values.”

Attendees gained actionable insights on:

Linking workplace culture to customer trust and loyalty.

Aligning brand values with employee engagement strategies.

Building adaptive teams ready for both digital and in-person brand interactions.

About A Great Idea

A Great Idea is an award-winning creative agency delivering digital and print design, content strategy, and communications solutions for purpose-driven organizations nationwide. Founded by Shane Lukas, the agency helps clients grow their reach, engage audiences, and inspire lasting change through creative storytelling and advocacy-driven strategies.