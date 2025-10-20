A Great Idea Launches $10,000 Microgrant Program for Grassroots Organizers Nationwide

Durham, North Carolina, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Great Idea (AGI) announced the launch of the A Great Idealist Microgrants, a $10,000 program designed to support grassroots organizers, advocates, and community innovators across the United States. The initiative, introduced as part of AGI’s 10th anniversary, will award ten $1,000 microgrants to projects that advance community care, direct action, cultural work, disability justice, and resource building.





Applications will open on October 1, 2025, and awardees will be announced by December 31, 2025. The program is intended to reduce barriers for applicants and includes alternative submission formats to ensure accessibility.

Priority consideration will be given to projects led by Black, Indigenous, and people of color, LGBTQ communities, disabled leaders, and other underrepresented groups. Additional priority will be extended to applicants based in the South, particularly North Carolina and Louisiana.

Reviewers for the program will include individuals who hold marginalized identities and bring direct experience in equitable grantmaking. By emphasizing accessibility and representation, the initiative aims to highlight the value of grassroots leadership and community-driven solutions.

“Our tenth anniversary is a chance not just to celebrate where we have been, but to invest in the people and movements shaping what comes next. These microgrants are our way of returning resources to communities whose creativity and advocacy drive meaningful change every day,” said Shane Lukas, Owner of A Great Idea.

“We designed the A Great Idealist Microgrants to lower barriers and highlight leadership that too often goes unseen or unsupported. By providing flexible support and centering equity, we hope to lift up voices that will define the next decade of grassroots innovation.” Lukas added.

The A Great Idealist Microgrants reflect AGI’s continued commitment to supporting advocacy and social justice. By directing resources to grassroots leaders, the agency seeks to ensure that creative, community-based projects gain visibility and momentum in shaping the future.



