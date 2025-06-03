Circulating Tumor Cells Market Size to Reach USD 36.8 Billion by 2032, Driven by Demand for Liquid Biopsy and Precision Oncology Solutions – SNS Insider

Austin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a SNS Insider, the global Circulating Tumor Cells market is projected to grow from USD 11.6 billion in 2023 to USD 36.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

The growth of the Circulating Tumor Cells market is primarily driven by the rising global cancer burden, growing preference for non-invasive diagnostic methods, and the increasing clinical value of CTCs in early detection, treatment monitoring, and metastasis prediction. CTCs—tumor cells that detach from a primary or metastatic tumor and circulate in the bloodstream—offer real-time, non-invasive insights into cancer progression and treatment response.





Market Overview

The market is witnessing rapid adoption of liquid biopsy techniques and advancements in single-cell analysis. Integration of CTC-based diagnostics into oncology is becoming more widespread due to its ability to provide critical data on tumor heterogeneity and drug resistance. These innovations are facilitating personalized and adaptive treatment approaches.

In the United States, the Circulating Tumor Cells market was valued at USD 3.23 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach USD 10.17 billion by 2032. Factors contributing to this growth include the strong presence of biopharmaceutical companies, advanced research infrastructure, supportive government initiatives, and a rising number of clinical trials using CTCs for drug development.

Segment Analysis

By Product:

The largest share of the global market came from the kits and reagents segment in 2023, which accounted for 44% of the total market share. This domination is perhaps due to the high demand for them, in either research or clinical laboratories, for CTCs detection and isolation. The reagents are necessary for prepping, staining, and processing the samples, making them compatible across platforms. The highest growth areas in the software and services market as there's an increased demand for data analytics, image interpretation, and AI-enabled diagnostic tools for CTC analysis.

By Technology:

Based on technology, the CTC detection and enrichment methods market held the largest share of the CTC technologies market in 2023, owing to the high revenue contributed by this segment, sales of which account for 65% of the global market. Such techniques are crucial for improving the sensitivity and specificity of the CTC capture from whole blood. Immunomagnetic separation (IMS) and size-based filtration are popular methods used in academia and the clinic. The CTC analysis is the fastest-growing technology within the industry, underpinned by developments of single-cell sequencing and molecular characterization tools, which can provide a comprehensive view of tumor evolution.

By Specimen:

Blood specimen segment continued to hold a major share in 2023, representing more than 72% of the total industry. Blood samples are preferred because of the ease of collection, non-invasiveness, and the ability to repeatedly measure them at various time points. The most rapidly expanding applications in this regard are bone marrow aspirates, including hematological malignancies and solid metastatic tumors. The increasing adoption of CTC-based MRD plays an important role in the expanding market of BM-derived specimens.

By End Use:

Research organizations & academia were the leading end-user segment in 2023, accounting for 48% of the revenue. These institutions are highly interested in testing CTC technologies, tumor biology investigations, and biomarker utility confirmation, resulting in high demand for CTC platforms. The fastest-growing end-user segment is the Hospitals and Oncology clinics due to the rise in the liquid biopsy tests in personalized cancer and routine management.

Regional Insights

The global CTC market was headed by North America in 2023, contributing 37% to the overall market, and was fueled by a robust healthcare structure, a large cancer patient base, and a high level of research. Market growth is also driven by government support and the existence of important diagnostic players.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period on account of growing cancer patients, progress in the healthcare infrastructure, and the fastening up of diagnostic procedures in countries including the likes of India, China, and South Korea. A rising number of clinical trials and growing awareness of non-invasive cancer testing alternatives are anticipated to drive the regional demand.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Recent Developments

November 2023 – Biocept Inc. introduced a new liquid biopsy test with CTC detection used for early breast cancer detection, a test with higher sensitivities for early-stage detection of cancer.

September 2023 – FDA granted FDA clearance to the CTC enrichment platform of Menarini Silicon Biosystems, expanding its application in the US oncology market.

July 2023 – Celsee entered into a strategic partnership with world-class cancer research facilities to improve the efficiency of its CTC liquid biopsy systems.

May 2023 – Sysmex Corporation developed a new microfluidic CTC capture device for time monitoring of cancer.

