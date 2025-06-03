Peracetic Acid Market Projected to Reach USD 1.72 Billion by 2032 | Rising Demand from Food, Water Treatment, and Healthcare Industries to Propel Growth

Austin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peracetic Acid Market , valued at USD 1.00 billion in 2024, is anticipated to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.96% from 2025 to 2032.

The peracetic acid market is growing primarily due to its nature as an efficient antimicrobial agent, these factors aid in the growth of the peracetic acid market over the forecast period. With the increasing focus worldwide towards access to hygienic, sanitary, and infection-control products post-pandemic, industries are seeking safe and effective disinfectants, which are also environment-friendly. Because peracetic acid decomposes to harmless by-products (acetic acid, oxygen, and water) before it even leaves the site, it is a great alternative to chlorine-based disinfectants, which tend to leave harmful residues. Furthermore, the demand for more high-performing biocides such as peracetic acid is rising due to more stringent government regulations about food safety, hospital disinfection, and wastewater treatment.





Peracetic Acid Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.00 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1.72 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.96% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors drive the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Grade

5%-15% Grade held the largest market share, around 45% in 2024. It is owing to the perfect ratio of efficacy, safety, and versatility, which makes it appropriate for a large spectrum of industrial and commercial end-uses. This concentration range is widely used in the food and drinks businesses for the disinfection of surfaces, sanitation of a couple of equipment, and avoidance of microorganisms on packaging materials, for it provides excellent disinfection power whilst not damaging machines and leaving toxic residue.

By Application

Disinfectant held the largest market share, around 32%, in 2024. It is due to a strong oxidizing agent that rapidly and effectively destroys a wide range of pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, spores, and fungi, and is ideally suited to disinfection high high-risk sectors like food processing, healthcare, agri-food, and sanitation.

By End-use Industry

The healthcare segment held the largest market share, around 28%, in 2024. It is owing to the vital importance of effective, reliable sterilization and disinfection solutions in medical environments. Due to its effectiveness as a broad-spectrum biocide and compatibility with many materials, peracetic acid has been widely used in hospital or clinical settings for the sterilization of surgical instruments, endoscopes, and other heat-sensitive medical or veterinary devices.

Regional Analysis

Europe held the largest market share, around 40%, in 2024. It is owing to strict environmental and health regulations, mature industrial infrastructure, and a high level of importance towards sustainability. European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) are also regulatory authorities guiding on the utility of safe and non-toxic disinfectants in food processing, water treatment, and the healthcare sector, where peracetic acid is majorly useful and preferred. Driven by the push for the adoption of green chemicals, to reduce environmental footprint, European countries, especially Germany, France, and the Netherlands have been at the forefront in this area; peracetic acid fits perfectly into these frameworks due to its degradation process into water, acetic acid, and oxygen just to name a few.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Solvay SA announced the expansion of its peracetic acid production facility in the U.S. Midwest to meet the growing demand from North American food and beverage sectors.

In October 2023, Evonik Industries introduced a new high-stability peracetic acid formulation for the pharmaceutical industry, designed to improve efficacy and shelf life while reducing corrosion on sterilized equipment.

, Evonik Industries introduced a new high-stability peracetic acid formulation for the pharmaceutical industry, designed to improve efficacy and shelf life while reducing corrosion on sterilized equipment. In May 2023, Enviro Tech Chemical Services launched a sustainable production initiative using green chemistry methods for peracetic acid, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and meet increasing demand from water treatment plants in the U.S. and Europe.





