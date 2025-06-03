Gabapentin Market Size to Hit USD 3.55 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Cases of Epilepsy, Neuropathic Pain, and Off-Label Use – SNS Insider

Austin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the global Gabapentin market was USD 2.33 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 3.55 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.75% during the forecast period. The growth is primarily driven by increasing cases of epilepsy, post-herpetic neuralgia, and neuropathic pain—especially within aging populations—alongside expanded off-label use for conditions such as fibromyalgia, anxiety, and migraine.





The U.S. market, valued at USD 0.62 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to USD 0.94 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.78%. Factors contributing to this growth include the high prevalence of chronic pain, widespread adoption of generic alternatives, and increasing prescription rates among mental health professionals. The CDC reports that over 20% of U.S. adults experience chronic pain, underlining the need for non-opioid treatment options like gabapentin. Additionally, rising epilepsy rates reported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke further reinforce gabapentin’s clinical relevance.

Segment Analysis

By Dosage Form: Capsule Dominate Market

With a 55.27% market share in 2023, the capsule segment dominated the global gabapentin market because of its convenience, broad prescription base, and preferred dose form in long-term neurological treatment. Patients with persistent neurological diseases might find capsules appealing since they have a higher shelf life and are easy to swallow. Their consistency during travel and capacity to hide the flavor of active components further improve patient adherence. Healthcare professionals choosing capsules over other forms because of their consistent bioavailability helps the segment even more.

By Type: The Generic segment dominated the market

With and held 89.56% share of the Gabapentin Market in 2023, the generic segment, because of its cost-effectiveness and same therapeutic benefits as branded equivalents like Neurontin, the generic form of gabapentin is being used. Most patents on branded gabapentin formulations have expired, so market rivalry among generic medicine producers has been more intense, resulting in lower pricing and better accessibility.

By Application: Epilepsy Segment Maintains Highest Share

With a 50.26% market share in 2023, the epilepsy segment dominated the gabapentin market in terms of application. Regulatory agencies such as the European Medicines Agency and the U.S. FDA have approved gabapentin's effectiveness in controlling partial seizures after adequately recorded data. Often recommended as an additional therapy for patients not responding to monotherapy, the demand for efficient antiepileptic medications such as gabapentin is still driven by the rising worldwide frequency of epilepsy, estimated by the WHO to impact over 50 million individuals.

By Distribution Channel: Hospital pharmacies dominated the market.

Hospital pharmacies accounted for 48.59% of the total gabapentin market revenue in 2023. Particularly for chronic neurological and pain-related disorders, the great volume of gabapentin prescriptions written during inpatient and outpatient visits accounts for this supremacy. For newly diagnosed epilepsy or neuralgia sufferers, hospitals also provide the primary point of care, thereby depending more on institutional pharmacy systems. Hospitals are looking to gabapentin as a preferable non-opioid alternative for post-surgical and neuropathic pain, as tighter control of opioid prescriptions calls for.

Regional Analysis

North America is leading the Gabapentin Market in 2023, with 36.62% of the global market share. High diagnosis rates, modern healthcare infrastructure, and general acceptance of generic drugs help to explain this supremacy. Major pharmaceutical companies and good reimbursement policies help to drive large prescription volumes between general and specialty care physicians even more. Demand in the area also stems from the growing frequency of disorders, including spinal injuries and diabetic neuropathy.

Asia Pacific is likely to see a notable increase throughout the forecast period, driven by a rise in epilepsy and diabetes-related neuropathy, expanding healthcare coverage, and government initiatives aiming at improving access to necessary pharmaceuticals.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Recent advancements

Teva Pharmaceuticals debuted an extended-release form of gabapentin in the United States for once-daily dosing in November 2023, therefore enhancing compliance among those suffering from chronic pain.

Further bolstering the generic supply chain was U.S. FDA clearance of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' generic gabapentin 300 mg and 600 mg capsules in January 2024.

Pfizer Inc. revealed in March 2024 a joint research project including academic institutions to investigate gabapentin's potential in controlling chemotherapy-induced neuropathy.

