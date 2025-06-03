SmartFinds Marketing Appoints Joe Beck as CSO, Strengthening Sales Leadership Team

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinds Marketing, an award-winning marketing agency with over 35 years of experience in integrated marketing and advertising strategies, is proud to announce the appointment of Joe Beck as Chief Sales Officer (CSO), effective immediately.

Beck, founder of The Sales Activist and host of the IMPACT Sales Podcast, brings decades of proven sales leadership to SmartFinds. His career spans Fortune 500 corporations, Inc. 500 Top 10 companies, and hundreds of small and medium-sized businesses, with a track record of generating more than $500 million in sales revenue. In addition to his deep expertise in sales strategy and coaching, Beck has built an extensive professional network of over 30,000 LinkedIn connections, positioning him as a powerful force in driving sales growth and business development.



A Strategic Move to Drive Scalable Growth

In his new role, Beck will lead SmartFinds’ sales initiatives, focusing on expanding the agency’s reach in core service areas such as Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO), AI-driven SEO/GEO strategies with AI, website performance management, and press release marketing. His mandate includes strengthening the agency’s sales infrastructure, mentoring the sales team, and establishing new business channels that align with SmartFinds’ growth goals.



“Joe’s extensive experience, proven sales track record, and entrepreneurial mindset make him the ideal leader to help SmartFinds scale its sales efforts,” said Melih Oztalay, CEO of SmartFinds Marketing. “His ability to build meaningful client relationships and drive measurable sales success will be a tremendous asset as we continue to innovate and grow. We are excited to welcome Joe to our leadership team at this pivotal moment.”



Beck added: “I am thrilled to join SmartFinds Marketing as Chief Sales Officer. This agency’s reputation for forward-thinking marketing solutions and tangible results is unmatched. My goal is to bring strategic focus and energy to SmartFinds’ sales operations, helping our clients achieve their growth goals faster and more effectively. With service offerings like our CRO program—highlighted in a recent case study that delivered a 120% lift in conversion rates—we have the tools and expertise to make a significant impact.”



Building on a Strong Foundation of Success

Joe Beck’s appointment comes as a natural next step in SmartFinds’ growth trajectory, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to delivering real, measurable results. SmartFinds’ success is built on developing innovative marketing strategies that not only capture attention but also convert. This client-centric focus—combined with the agency’s agility and deep expertise—has positioned SmartFinds as a trusted partner for businesses seeking meaningful growth.



One recent success story is SmartFinds’ Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) case study, where the agency worked closely with a client to improve website performance. Through a combination of redesigning the site’s user experience, optimizing calls to action, and refining the sales funnel, SmartFinds delivered a remarkable 120% increase in conversions within just three months. This result underscores the agency’s capability to implement practical, data-driven solutions that drive real business outcomes—an approach that Beck is set to amplify as CSO.



About SmartFinds Marketing

SmartFinds Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency with more than 35 years of experience helping businesses navigate the fast-paced world of digital transformation. As a leader in strategic marketing, SmartFinds blends creativity, advanced technology, and data-driven strategies to deliver measurable results. The agency’s expertise includes brand development, marketing strategy, website management, SEO, AI-powered marketing, lead generation, conversion rate optimization (CRO), and press release marketing. SmartFinds partners with B2B and B2C clients across a variety of industries, providing customized solutions that focus on visibility, engagement, and business growth. Through continuous innovation and a client-centric approach, SmartFinds is committed to helping organizations build authority, establish trust, and drive long-term success in the digital marketplace.



For more information about SmartFinds Marketing and its services, visit www.smartfindsmarketing.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/smartfinds-marketing/. To connect with Joe Beck, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/thesalesactivist/. To connect with Melih Oztalay, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/oztalay/.

